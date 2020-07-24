Make soft and healthy buns with oats; try the recipe

Love to eat buns? How about making a healthy version of this soft and delectable bread with oats instead of all-purpose flour? In case you are in the mood to bake and eat such a type of healthy bun, we have got you covered. Here is a simple recipe by popular chef Amrita Raichand, who recently took to Instagram to show how to make them.
“They (oat buns) of course are a little dense compared to the ones made with all-purpose flour but trust me they taste fab,” wrote the chef on Instagram. So how about trying this recipe?
Ingredients
60 gm – Whole oats- 60 gms
425 gms – Milk (room temperature)
500 gms – Whole wheat flour
4 gms – Instant dry yeast
40 gms – Honey
25 gms – Sunflower oil
12 gms – Salt
57 gms – Sunflower seeds (Lightly roasted)
10 gms – Sesame seeds (for topping)
¼ cup – Egg wash or milk wash
Method
* Soak the oats in milk. Set aside.
* Combine the flour and yeast in a bowl.
* In another bowl, add the oats-milk mixture, honey, oil & salt and mix well.
* Then add the flour and yeast. Knead well till it forms a dough that is slightly soft but also stretchy.
* Add the sunflower seeds and knead them in.
* Now cover the dough with a damp muslin cloth and let it rest for about one hour.
* Once the dough is nearly double in size, punch the air out and then divide into pieces and shape them into rounds of about 30 gms each.
* Now just work them into tight, smooth balls, place on a parchment-lined baking pan and give it an egg wash or a milk wash.
*Cover again and proof the dough for about 40-45 minutes.
*Apply the egg wash or milk wash and sprinkle sesame seeds.
*Preheat the oven at 210 degrees convection oven. Place a baking pan underneath with a little water to provide some steam. Now place the baking pan with the buns in the oven one lower than the middle rack and bake till the rolls have a golden-brown crust, about 15 minutes. Cool them before eating.
