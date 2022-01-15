Healthy breakfast: Start your day with a protein-packed peanut dosa (recipe inside)

Amidst the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, sometimes nutritious food takes a backseat. To-go cereal bars, muesli with added sugar, plain white bread etc have become a part and parcel of our breakfast routines–fun to eat and extremely convenient, but unhealthy too!

However, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It prepares you to take on work and chores with fresh energy and ensures the maximum level of productivity possible. As such, a breakfast that’s healthy, filling and full of nutrients is exactly what you need to kickstart your day. Chef Meghna took to Instagram to share the perfect, protein-packed breakfast recipe with a twist– peanut dosa!

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna’s Food Magic (@meghnasfoodmagic)

Extremely rich in protein, natural fats and fibre, peanuts are a great source of nutrition for the body. Used in a variety of foods across the world such as the humble peanut butter and tahini sauce, peanuts serve up a lovely crunchy texture when added to savoury dishes and desserts alike. To make this delicious peanut dosa, take a look at Chef Meghna’s detailed recipe here:

Ingredients

*1/2 cup peanuts—mildly roasted and soaked in water

*A small knob of ginger—finely chopped

*Some green chillies— finely chopped

*Water— approximately 1 cup

*1/2 cup gram flour (besan)

*1/2 cup rice flour

*Salt as per taste

*1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

*1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

*Oil

*Chopped vegetables—onions, tomatoes and coriander (to add to Dosa while cooking, optional)

*Some salt and chilly powder (to sprinkle on the vegetables)

Method

*Take a mixer jar and add 1/2 cup peanuts (mildly roasted and soaked in water), finely chopped ginger, chopped green chillies and approximately 3/4th cup of water and grind to make a smooth batter.

*To the batter, add 1/2 cup gram flour (besan), 1/2 cup rice flour, salt to taste, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1/4th cup of water and grind again to a smooth consistency. For the dosa batter, you can use only besan or only rice flour.

*Now, heat up a pan to make the dosas. Add a little oil to the pan by wiping it with a tissue soaked in oil. Pour the dosa batter on the hot pan and spread it around with the help of a spoon.

*Add the finely chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander (optional) and sprinkle some salt and chilly powder on it.

ALSO READ | Padma Lakshmi shares recipe for one of her favourite egg dishes; check it out

*As it cooks, drizzle some oil around the dosa and let it remain on a medium flame.

*Flip when it turns golden-brown, cook for a while and flip again. Fold the dosa in the middle and transfer on a plate and make more with the same process.

Chef Meghna recommended serving the dish with a ‘Coconut-dahi ki chutney’. What do you think of this recipe? Let us know!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!