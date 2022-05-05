Healthy breakfast recipe: Foxtail millet upma

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day as it helps fuel and nourishes the body to kick-start the day on a healthy note. However, amidst the stress and demands of regular life, a healthy breakfast may take a backseat.

But healthy does not mean elaborate. So, if you are someone who wants to prepare a healthy, nutritious breakfast in under 30 minutes, you’ve come to the right place.

Millets are small-seeded grasses that include sorghum, pearl millet, ragi, small millet, foxtail millet, proso millet, barnyard millet and kodo millet, among others. They are full of nutrients and are especially beneficial for people wanting to spruce up their diets.

Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took to Twitter to share a handy recipe for Foxtail millet upma or ‘thinai upma’. Take a look here.

Check out the detailed recipe and ingredients for making foxtail millet upma. Read on to know more-

Nutritional values

Energy- 310 local

Protein- 14 g

Fat- 6 g

Carbs- 36g

Ingredients

Foxtail millets- 1 cup

Pepper- ¼ tsp

Jeera- ½ tap

Salt- according to taste

Carrots- ½ cup

Green peas- ½ cup

Green beans- ½ cup

Ginger- ½ tsp

Onions- 1 cup

Mustard seeds— ½ tsp

Chana dal– ½ tsp

Urad dal- ½ tap

Peanuts- 1 tbsp

Ghee- 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder- ¼ tsp

Curry leaves- 1 sprig

Cashews- 10

Instructions

*Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal and peanuts. Sauté until they turn light brown.

*Add cashews, ginger, green chilli and curry leaves. Fry for a minute.

*Add chopped onion to it and fry till they become translucent.

*Add the remaining vegetables and spices. Sauté them for a minute.

*Pour water and bring to boil. Add salt and rinsed millets to the boiling water.

*Reduce the flame to low and cover the pan with a lid and cook for 5 mins.

*Add one tsp of ghee and serve it with hot yoghurt.

