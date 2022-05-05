Healthy breakfast recipe: Foxtail millet upma

May 5, 2022 10:00:39 am
Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day as it helps fuel and nourishes the body to kick-start the day on a healthy note. However, amidst the stress and demands of regular life, a healthy breakfast may take a backseat.
But healthy does not mean elaborate. So, if you are someone who wants to prepare a healthy, nutritious breakfast in under 30 minutes, you’ve come to the right place.
Millets are small-seeded grasses that include sorghum, pearl millet, ragi, small millet, foxtail millet, proso millet, barnyard millet and kodo millet, among others. They are full of nutrients and are especially beneficial for people wanting to spruce up their diets.
Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took to Twitter to share a handy recipe for Foxtail millet upma or ‘thinai upma’. Take a look here.
Best of Express Premium
Try this healthy & enriching Foxtail Millet Upma (Thinai Upma) recipe for your breakfast.#RecipeRavivaar#EatRightIndia#IYOM@MoHFW_INDIA @mygovindia @AmritMahotsav @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/tdkXYYdjDP
— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) March 27, 2022
Check out the detailed recipe and ingredients for making foxtail millet upma. Read on to know more-
Nutritional values
Energy- 310 local
Protein- 14 g
Fat- 6 g
Carbs- 36g
Ingredients
Foxtail millets- 1 cup
Pepper- ¼ tsp
Jeera- ½ tap
Salt- according to taste
Carrots- ½ cup
Green peas- ½ cup
Green beans- ½ cup
Ginger- ½ tsp
Onions- 1 cup
Mustard seeds— ½ tsp
Chana dal– ½ tsp
Urad dal- ½ tap
Peanuts- 1 tbsp
Ghee- 2 tbsp
Turmeric powder- ¼ tsp
Curry leaves- 1 sprig
Cashews- 10
Instructions
*Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal and peanuts. Sauté until they turn light brown.
*Add cashews, ginger, green chilli and curry leaves. Fry for a minute.
*Add chopped onion to it and fry till they become translucent.
*Add the remaining vegetables and spices. Sauté them for a minute.
*Pour water and bring to boil. Add salt and rinsed millets to the boiling water.
*Reduce the flame to low and cover the pan with a lid and cook for 5 mins.
*Add one tsp of ghee and serve it with hot yoghurt.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-