Healthy breakfast: A chia seed and curd smoothie to help with weight loss

Weight loss is desirable only when it is achieved in a healthy manner. While a lot of people turn to diet fads and demanding exercises to shed a few kilos, they need to keep in mind that simple foods and food combinations can do the trick just as well.

If you are looking to get rid of extra fat, try adding chia seeds and yoghurt to your diet. In fact, here is a simple breakfast menu that can help you achieve your weight loss goal, courtesy of Shubhi Shivhare, an influencer specialising in fitness and healthy eating, and shared on Instagram by Disha Batra.

Ingredients

• 1 bowl of curd

• 5-6 spoons of soaked chia seeds

• ½ chopped apple

• A few grapes

As shown in the video, all you need to do its mix them all together in a bowl and enjoy! It will take you five minutes or less to get all the ingredients in place. It is great for days when you are in a rush, or even when you have the time to practise mindful eating.

Batra mentions that chia seeds are “high in fibre and keep you full for a longer time. They will help you in managing your appetite”.

Curd, she mentions, is an “excellent fat burner”. It contains “high amounts of calcium, which helps in keeping the BMI levels in check. Probiotics present in curd keeps the digestive system in check and improves metabolism, thus facilitating the weight loss process”.

Would you like to try this simple breakfast food?

