In the mood for a snack? Try healthy beetroot walnut dumplings

Beetroot walnut dumplings (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram) Beetroot walnut dumplings (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram)

If you are in the mood to experiment with new recipes during the lockdown, why not try simple healthy and tasty beetroot and walnut dumplings as a snack?

Beetroot contains a lot of essential nutrients, including folate, vitamin B9, potassium, iron and vitamin C, and helps in keeping blood pressure in check. Walnuts, on the other hand, contain vitamins and minerals and can keep lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular problems at bay, suggests research.

Here’s a recipe for Beetroot Walnut Dumplings by former MasterChef India runner-up Neha Deepak Shah that you can try.

Ingredients

For the beetroot wrap

3/4 cup – All purpose flour

1/4 cup – Water

2 tbsp – Beetroot puree (roasted)

1 tsp – Vinegar

Salt to taste

Read| ‘Gone in 60 seconds!’, says Sachin as daughter Sara treats him to beetroot kebabs

For the walnut and cottage cheese filling

1 cup – Mashed cottage cheese

1/2 cup – Walnuts (finely chopped)

1/4 cup – Oniions (finely chopped)

2 tbsp – Coriander leaves (chopped)

1 – Green chilli (finely chopped)

1/4 tsp – Grated ginger

Salt and pepper

Read| Shilpa Shetty’s son helps mom bake healthy choco-oat cookies; watch video

Method

1. In a pan, bring the water, beetroot puree and vinegar to boil. When the bubbles start, add the flour.

2. Cook it for 30 seconds and transfer to a plate. Hot knead it to bring the ingredients together. Cover it with a muslin cloth and let it rest for 20 minutes.

3. Divide the mixture into 10-12 portions and use accordingly.

For the filling

Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

For dumplings

Use portions of the beetroot mixture, add the filling and shape into dumplings. Steam for 10-12 minutes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd