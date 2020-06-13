Bake these healthy apple chips at home with just one ingredient

Apple chips made by chef Amrita Raichand (Source: amritaraichand/Instagram) Apple chips made by chef Amrita Raichand (Source: amritaraichand/Instagram)

If you are in the mood to eat something crispy, here’s a chance to keep regular chips and pakodas aside and opt for a nutritious alternative instead–apple chips.

The goodness of apples in the form of chips is not only healthy but will also satiate your craving. And all you need to make these chips are apples. You can also try Shilpa Shetty’s healthy sweet potato chips recipe.

Chef Amrita Raichand recently took to Instagram to share a very easy recipe for baking apple chips.

“Easy and quick to make and the taste is just yum! Try them now with a refreshing drink of your choice!” wrote the chef on Instagram.

Try Raichand’s recipe:

Ingredients

Apple (red apples will be sweeter with more moisture, green ones will be more tart)

Salt, pepper and chaat masala to taste

Method

* Wash and dry apples properly.

* Preheat the oven to 160 degrees.

* Core the apples with a corer or a knife. Do not peel them.

* Slice the apples as thin as you can with a knife or slicer.

* Line the baking pan with parchment paper.

* Place the slices on the baking pan, one next to the other without any overlap.

* Bake the slices for about 15-20 minutes. Now turn over each slice and continue to bake for another 10 minutes or so until they become crispy. The crispness will depend on the heat of your oven and the moisture of the apples so best to use your discretion while checking on them, as Raichand suggested.

* Once the chips are properly baked, remove them from the oven. Sprinkle some chaat masala on them and have them immediately before they turn soggy as they may if left in the open for long.

So, what are you waiting for? Bake apple chips today!

