Looking for healthy appetisers? Try this Beetroot Croquettes recipe

Cooking is pure love. There is nothing like sharing good food with your loved ones. The most interesting discussions that happen in my cooking workshops are menu planning. We all want innovative ideas, healthier recipes and quicker solutions. And when it comes to party menus, we look for ideas that can help us design a delicious experience like no other.

Advertising

Thanks to my journey in the world of millets and seeds, experiments that I do with these superfoods have helped me immensely to plan meaningful menus for my participants. It’s like bringing healthy yet exciting exotic recipes on the table and not compromising with taste at all.

Beetroot Croquettes is one such party starter. You can try this recipe and club it with super refreshing Cucumber Dip. Be ready to receive all the admiration!

Beetroot Croquettes

For 8 croquettes

Ingredients:

2 – Medium boiled beetroot (grated)

2 – Medium boiled potatoes (mashed)

1tsp – Raw mango powder

½ tsp – Red chillies powder

½ tsp – Black pepper powder

Rock salt to taste

2 tbsp – Finely chopped onion

½ tbsp – Ginger paste

¼ cup – Fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp – Finely chopped green chillies

2 – Cheese cubes (cut in four)

½ cup – Flaxmeal slurry (2 tbsp roasted and grounded flaxseeds powder mixed with 12 tbsp water)

½ cup – Semolina or bread crumbs.

Advertising

Method:

* Mix all the ingredients except for cheese cubes, flaxmeal slurry and bread crumbs.

* Make lemon size balls of this mixture and gently press to place a small cheese cube inside. Close it.

* Wash it through flaxmeal slurry and roll it in semolina granules or bread crumbs.

* In an open pan, heat some oil or ghee and shallow fry the croquettes till golden brown and crispy.

* Plate them up with a half cut partially opened croquette and melting cheese oozing out. Club it with your favourite dip.

Cucumber Dip

Ingredients:

1 – Cucumber (peeled and grated)

½ tsp – Freshly ground cinnamon powder

¼ tsp – Kashmiri red chilli powder

2-3 tbsp – Mayo or hung curd

2-3 cloves garlic (minced)

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

¼ cup – Parsley or dill leaves (finely chopped)

¼ cup – Fresh mint leaves (finely chopped)

Method:

* Mix everything together manually. Always consume fresh.

Health benefits of beetroot, cucumbers and flaxseeds

Beetroot is packed with Vitamins A, C, K, beta-carotene, polyphenols, antioxidants and folate, all of which help to boost blood count and immunity. Consumption of beetroot helps lower blood pressure. It also has anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties that help flush out toxins from the body, which reflects as a healthy and glowing skin.

Cucumbers are a refreshing, nutritious and incredibly versatile addition to any diet. They are low in calories but contain many important vitamins and minerals, and have high water content. Eating cucumbers may lead to many potential health benefits, including weight loss, balanced hydration, digestive regularity and lower blood sugar levels.

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acid and fibre. Along with numerous health benefits, flaxseeds powder can be used to improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol, reduce the risk of cancer and may benefit people with diabetes.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.