scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19

Easy recipe: Give this healthy Alfredo pasta a shot today

A gluten-free and healthy option which you will surely enjoy! Are you game for this recipe?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2020 3:00:57 pm
This healthy pasta will be your go-to munching snack! (Photo: Getty)

Alfredo pasta, originally known as Fettuccine Alfredo was named after Alfredo di Lelio and first introduced in Rome in early to mid-20th century. If you are missing your dose of pasta, try making this dish at home. Since this is a healthy recipe, you do not have to feel guilty either. Check it out below.

@megsays_

Quick & Healthy Pasta Alfredo With 1 SECRET INGREDIENT #whatieatinaday #quickrecipes #pastarecipe #recipe #weightloss #weightlossrecipe #fatlossdiet

♬ ROCKSTAR – DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

Ingredients

    • Hummus (as per your serving)
    • Pasta (as per your serving)
    • Water
    • Chilli flakes and oregano (for garnishing)
    • Olives (optional)
    • 5-6 – garlic cloves
    • 4-5 tbsp – Lemon juice
    • 4 tbsp – Olive oil

Steps

*Take a cup of penne and pour it in a thick pan filled with water to the top and add a teaspoon of salt to it. Give it a stir and allow it to boil until it is 80 per cent cooked i.e. it is not chewy.

*Next, sieve the water and keep 1 cup of that pasta water for later use.

*Now is the time to make the sauce; instead of cheese, we are using hummus. In order to make hummus, take a cup of chickpeas and allow it to sit in water for an hour.

*Transfer the chickpeas into the grinder along with garlic and olive oil. Grind until you get a thick paste. Now add the lemon juice and grind once again. Your hummus is ready.

*Now set a flat pan and add the boiled pasta to it along with the hummus you made. The hummus is super healthy and enriched with protein and fibre.

*Add olives, if you like, along with the leftover water. Boil for 10 minutes and finish by adding red chilli flakes and oregano. Your healthy pasta is ready!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

B-Town loves Falguni Shane Peacock creations; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement