Easy recipe: Give this healthy Alfredo pasta a shot today

Alfredo pasta, originally known as Fettuccine Alfredo was named after Alfredo di Lelio and first introduced in Rome in early to mid-20th century. If you are missing your dose of pasta, try making this dish at home. Since this is a healthy recipe, you do not have to feel guilty either. Check it out below.
Ingredients
- Hummus (as per your serving)
- Pasta (as per your serving)
- Water
- Chilli flakes and oregano (for garnishing)
- Olives (optional)
- 5-6 – garlic cloves
- 4-5 tbsp – Lemon juice
- 4 tbsp – Olive oil
Steps
*Take a cup of penne and pour it in a thick pan filled with water to the top and add a teaspoon of salt to it. Give it a stir and allow it to boil until it is 80 per cent cooked i.e. it is not chewy.
*Next, sieve the water and keep 1 cup of that pasta water for later use.
*Now is the time to make the sauce; instead of cheese, we are using hummus. In order to make hummus, take a cup of chickpeas and allow it to sit in water for an hour.
*Transfer the chickpeas into the grinder along with garlic and olive oil. Grind until you get a thick paste. Now add the lemon juice and grind once again. Your hummus is ready.
*Now set a flat pan and add the boiled pasta to it along with the hummus you made. The hummus is super healthy and enriched with protein and fibre.
*Add olives, if you like, along with the leftover water. Boil for 10 minutes and finish by adding red chilli flakes and oregano. Your healthy pasta is ready!
