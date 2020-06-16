Easy recipe: Give this healthy Alfredo pasta a shot today

This healthy pasta will be your go-to munching snack! (Photo: Getty) This healthy pasta will be your go-to munching snack! (Photo: Getty)

Alfredo pasta, originally known as Fettuccine Alfredo was named after Alfredo di Lelio and first introduced in Rome in early to mid-20th century. If you are missing your dose of pasta, try making this dish at home. Since this is a healthy recipe, you do not have to feel guilty either. Check it out below.

Ingredients

Hummus (as per your serving) Pasta (as per your serving) Water Chilli flakes and oregano (for garnishing) Olives (optional) 5-6 – garlic cloves 4-5 tbsp – Lemon juice 4 tbsp – Olive oil



Steps

*Take a cup of penne and pour it in a thick pan filled with water to the top and add a teaspoon of salt to it. Give it a stir and allow it to boil until it is 80 per cent cooked i.e. it is not chewy.

*Next, sieve the water and keep 1 cup of that pasta water for later use.

*Now is the time to make the sauce; instead of cheese, we are using hummus. In order to make hummus, take a cup of chickpeas and allow it to sit in water for an hour.

*Transfer the chickpeas into the grinder along with garlic and olive oil. Grind until you get a thick paste. Now add the lemon juice and grind once again. Your hummus is ready.

*Now set a flat pan and add the boiled pasta to it along with the hummus you made. The hummus is super healthy and enriched with protein and fibre.

*Add olives, if you like, along with the leftover water. Boil for 10 minutes and finish by adding red chilli flakes and oregano. Your healthy pasta is ready!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd