Monsoon tips: Avoid these foods to keep infections away

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of monsoon? Rain, yes, but also garam chai and muchies like pakode, right? While its true that the two are somewhat synonymous, it should be noted that the season also brings along infections and flu. Which is why it becomes extremely important to take care of one’s diet and boost the body’s immunity.

“This also means that there are a few certain foods that are best avoided during monsoon. The digestive season does not work in its full capacity during the rainy season, with the digestion process further slowing down due to consumption of uhealthy ad fried snacks. This can lead to digestion issues, bloating or an upset stomach, explains dietician Jasleen Kaur.

To help you keep fit this rainy season, she suggests a few food items that can lead to infection and hence should be avoided:

1. Green leafy vegetables

Even though they are considered to be extremely healthy, green leafy vegetables must be avoided in this weather as the increased humidity levels makes them a perfect breeding ground for germs. Germs are mostly found in vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower and it is difficult to spot them. Why is why, avoiding these vegetables is advisable.

2. Sour foods

Foods like chutney, pickles, tamarind cause water retention in the body, which makes you fall sick. They can also lead to throat problems.

3. Fizzy drinks

Fizzy drinks can make the digestive system weak, and also reduce the mineral in the body. Instead of fizzy drinks, one can opt for nimbu pani, jaljeera, orange smoothie, apple shake or even ginger tea.

4. Dairy products

It is advised to consume dairy products in moderation during monsoon because the digestive system gets very sensitive, and consuming too much of these products can cause lose motion or digestion issues. Those suffering from sinusitis must stay away from dairy products like curd as it aggravates cough and cold.

5. Mushrooms

Mushroom grow in soil and must be cleaned and washed properly before consuming. The risk of insects and bacterial infection is more in the monsoon season, which is why it is best avoided.

6. Sea food

Monsoon is not the ideal season for consuming sea food like fish. One can prefer home cooked chicken in place of fish.

7. Juices

Juice from fruits that have been cut in advance are not healthy as such food items are breeding ground for germs. Always opt for fresh juices and ensure that it is prepared in front of you.