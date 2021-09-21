What are the health benefits of smoothie bowls?

It is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, which should ideally never be skipped. In the pandemic, there has been a sudden change in people’s eating habits, with them opting for healthier and more nutritious food.

While breakfast looks different in different parts of the world, it is most eclectic in India, where there are so many food choices: from fruits and juices, to oats, Indian staples like poha, idli, dosa, parathas, etc.

Amid all this, there is a new interest in something called ‘smoothie bowls’, which is packed with health benefits and is known to make a person feel fuller for a longer period of time.

According to Samrat Reddy, the founder and managing director of Drunken Monkey, a smoothie chain in India, smoothie bowls are not just a healthy replacement, but a lifestyle. “Swap your regular oats breakfast with a smoothie bowl and turn on the nutrient powerhouse in your body. Hydrate yourself with the abundant fibres in farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and stay fit with power-packed smoothie bowls,” he says.

How to make one?

Reddy says making a smoothie bowl is easy if one uses the right ingredients like apple, banana, chikoo and dairy, which will “provide your body with vitamins, calcium, iron and potassium manganate, and will also be great for your skin, eyes and bones”.

“Apart from keeping you healthy, it cleanses the blood system. If you are having second thoughts about the taste, grab dry fruits and mix ingredients which are excellent sources of vitamins, folate, minerals, dietary fibre, proteins and carbohydrates. To understand how your body will react to the smoothie bowl, you will need to consume it at least three times a week.”

Things that will make your meal replacement smoothie more effective:

* Fruits like apples, bananas and chikoo etc.

* Liquids are a must. Use milk or non-dairy milk, along with low calorie, fewer sugar options.

* Blend until smooth. Put all your ingredients together and let it blend until it looks smooth.

* Top it with your favourite fruits like pomegranates, kiwi, strawberries etc., for great flavour.

* Add a handful of dry fruits and nuts, and it will be ready.

