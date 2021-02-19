Why you must make chutney on stone or wood instead of mixer

Most of us love eating a variety of chutneys. But, the lip-smacking taste of chutney is not just its only quality; it is highly nutritious too.

“It’s a delicious method of introducing spices, fibre and phytonutrients that are otherwise hard to find and difficult to assimilate for the body,” celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar said in an Instagram video.

Not just that, adding chutney to your lunch helps tackle sweet cravings post-meal and also reduce afternoon slump.

Crushing the ingredients for chutney enhance their flavour, bringing out the nutrients, added Diwekar. These micro-nutrients, sterols and flavonoids benefit the body in the following ways:

*Improve insulin sensitivity

*Improve skin texture by reducing acne and pigmentation

*Have a cardio-protective effect/ heart health

*Anti-ageing as they help reduce the oxidative stress

*Boost fertility

*Improve gut bacteria diversity

However, to reap the benefits, the ingredients should be crushed or pounded on an insulating material. “Stone or wood are non-conductors of heat and when chutney is made in them, the nutrients along with their flavour, aroma, colour and taste are retained. In a mixer, the temp goes up and these micronutrients, that are heat sensitive, could be impaired if not completely lost,” she explained.