Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Do you know about these health benefits of gajar ka halwa?

The ingredients used in gajar ka halwa are loaded with nutrients

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 5, 2021 11:40:18 am
gajar ka halwaHave you tried making gajar ka halwa? (file)

When it comes to winters, a bowl of mouth-watering hot gajar ka halwa laced in ghee is what comes to mind. As much as we love this dessert that is commonly prepared in many households, the goodness of gajar ka halwa is not just limited to its taste. This popular sweet dish has many health benefits as well, thanks to all the nutritious ingredients it is made with; here’s how:

Carrots: These are rich in antioxidants and are known to protect vision. The beta carotene in carrot gives it the red or orange colour, which is then converted to vitamin A by the body. Besides, they are loaded with vitamin C and K. Carrots are also rich in fibre, promoting gut health and maintaining blood pressure levels.

Also Read |Vegans, enjoy sugar-free gajar ka halwa with this easy recipe

Milk: The health benefits of milk are not unknown. It is loaded with protein, vitamins A, B1, B2, B12, and D, as well as potassium, calcium and magnesium. Milk improves bone density and counteracts “porous bone” condition, a symptom of osteoporosis.

Ghee: This super ingredient is packed with amino acids and antioxidants. According to Ayurveda, ghee is known to boost memory, slow down ageing and also improve immunity. It also lubricates bone joints, relieving aches and pains.

Besides, the dry fruits added to gajar ka halwa, like cashew and raisin are also rich in antioxidants and protein.

Here’s an easy recipe you can try.

