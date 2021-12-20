Healthy eating: Make Brussels sprout interesting with this simple recipe

Brussels sprouts, named after the capital of Belgium where it first grew way back in the 16th century, belong to the cruciferous veggies family, with cauliflower, kale, collard greens and broccoli as relatives. They are small and round with tightly-packed leaves and a lot of nutrition.

These are low in calories but rich in vitamin K, foliate, calcium, iron, and potassium. They may also help get rid of health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart disease. They are also high on carotenoids which are proven to benefit your eyes. Adding cruciferous vegetables can also aid in protection against stomach, kidney, lungs, prostate, breast and bladder cancers.

Despite being so nutrient dense, Brussels sprouts have garnered quite a bad-rep because of the possible sulfur-like smell and bitter taste that is often the result of overcooking it. The answer is simple: cooking it right and packing it with as much flavour as its nutrients.

Chef Maneet Chauhan took to Instagram to share a recipe that aims at making it “less boring”. She also writes in her caption: “…and no, frying it is not the only answer”. Her recipe involves baking the sprouts after marinating them in a rich yoghurt mixture.

Let’s take a look at the recipe.

BAKED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

Ingredients

*Brussels sprouts

*Yoghurt

*Ginger garlic paste

*Salt, turmeric, garam masala, red chilli powder, dried fenugreek leaves, chaat masala and cilantro

*Vegetable oil

Method

Wash the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half. Prepare a thick paste using yoghurt and salt, turmeric, garam masala, red chilli powder, drieds fenugreek leaves and some vegetable oil for marinating the sprouts, and mix it all in. Put the marinated sprouts in an oven-proof dish and put it in the oven at 375 degree-Celsius. Let it bake. When cooked, garnish with chaat masala and chopped cilantro.

