Holiday special: These hazelnut chocolate truffles will blow your mind (recipe inside)

The holiday season is the perfect time to indulge in desserts and special confectionery. But, even though they taste delicious, too much sugar can be harmful for the body.

As such, if you are on the hunt for healthy, albeit yummy treats for your friends and family, Sherzai MD, neurologists and scientists, took to Instagram to share a healthy recipe for ‘hazelnut chocolate truffles’.

“Absence of sugar is NOT going to ruin your holidays when you have treats like these!! These truffles will blow your mind (I mean build your brain) and don’t have any processed sugar or dairy in them. And they look precious, don’t they?,” they captioned the post.

The scrumptious dessert balls are filled with the goodness of dates, raw cacao, hazelnuts and dark chocolate chips: the perfect medley of ingredients to not make you feel lethargic or lazy afterwards.

Here’s a look at the full recipe and ingredients:

Hazelnut chocolate truffles

– 1 cup – roasted hazelnuts

– 5 large – medjool dates, pitted

– 2 heaping tbsp – raw cacao/cocoa powder

– ½ cup – dairy and sugar-free chocolate chips

– Topping: cocoa nibs, freeze-dried raspberries or crushed hazelnuts

Method

*Process the hazelnuts, dates and the cocoa in a food processor to make a dough.

*Roll into 1 inch balls. Dip into melted chocolate and top with hazelnuts, freeze dried raspberries or cocoa nibs.

*Serve in festive mini cupcake paper liners.

You can switch hazelnuts with walnuts, or add apricots instead of dates too, to put your own spin to this delicious dessert.

Try it and let us know what you think!

