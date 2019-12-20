Having winter blues? Here are foods that can keep you warm during chilling days

It’s necessary to indulge in good food that infuses warmth from within and helps you avoid cold borne diseases during these months. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) It’s necessary to indulge in good food that infuses warmth from within and helps you avoid cold borne diseases during these months. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Winters, the dip in temperature and snuggling under the blanket sound exciting, but one has to take special care to avoid health complications, especially if you live in areas where temperatures are harsh. Other than wearing warm layers of clothing, it is also important to give your body the warmth it needs.

When the temperature falls, the metabolism slows in order to conserve energy and keep the body warm. This is among the reasons we feel extra sleepy and lethargic during winters. It’s necessary to indulge in good food that infuses warmth from within and helps you avoid cold borne diseases during these months.

Eggs and red meat

If you are a non-vegan and meat lover, this is your time of the year. Eggs are termed a superfood as they are a powerhouse of energy. They are rich in proteins and vitamins, which help in keeping the body warm. Also, red meat helps to give the much-needed energy boost as it’s high in calories and keeps you warm.

Honey

Warm water with a few drops of honey, which is warm in nature, is a great way to start the day. Honey is also good for keeping cold, cough and flu at bay as it strengthens the immune system.

Sesame seeds

In India, sesame seed ladoos are very popular and are consumed during winters across cultures. These sweets, made of jaggery and sesame seeds, are loaded with iron and calcium, which strengthen bones and muscles. It’s easy to store these and can have them every morning to stay energised and warm. You can also use sesame seed oil for cooking to maintain your body temperature.

Ghee

Desi ghee is the most easily digestible fat, which gives the body much-needed warmth. Hence, making hot parathas during winters and covering it with ghee or butter is a winter ritual in almost every Indian household. Ghee aids in digestion, prevents constipation, increases immunity and protects the body against cold and flu. You can add a few drops of ghee in your dal and sabzi or you could cook your food in ghee.

Ginger

Dry ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. During winter and rainy weather, it is known to keep the body warm and prevent cold and flu. It also relieves gastrointestinal distress. It is known to be effective in eliminating gas in the intestines and helps relax the tract.

Almonds

Almonds are rich in antioxidants and have zero cholesterol. They are known to provide relief from constipation, respiratory issues and heart disorders, besides being great for hair, skin, and teeth.

Tulsi

Tulsi is an excellent all-rounder when it comes to maintaining overall wellness. It prevents a multitude of ailments and is a great way to stay healthy naturally. The herb leaves are effective in the treatment of oral infections. It is found to offer preventive properties to patients with periodontal diseases.

