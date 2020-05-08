Have you tried this soya kesar milk drink?

Soya, a nutrition-packed food, is not only low in saturated fat but is also a great source of protein and macronutrients, which are essential for overall well-being. Soya milk is a source of protein, contains dietary fibre and is enriched with calcium. It is free of lactose, cholesterol, gluten, and is vegan-friendly.
Soyfoods have become increasingly popular in non-Asian countries as their versatility allows them to easily be incorporated into various diets and extract their nutritional advantages. However, it must be noted that soy protein is higher in quality than in other legumes, while being a good source of essential fatty acids.
View this post on Instagram
⏰Rise and Shine ✨🌱 Today it’s a 4am start of a morning and there’s a lot to do in the kitchen.. but first off making that #fresh #soyamilk 🥛#yummy Here @theartyvegan we’re trying hard to find ways of doing a lot with a little.. and it’s truly one of the most exciting moments, when we discover something new! A new thing to do with our #waste #okara or a new product that will make life feel just that little bit more #homemade #withlove if you’re in search for those vegan staples.. whatever the outcome, and whatever the journey .. we are loving this madness, so stay tuned as we begin to churn out even more stuff you couldn’t believe you could make with a single bean! 💚 📸 by the glorious @helenarose_photography #tofulovers #bonappetit #lovinglife #havingablast #fatherdaughter #bonapetite #startfromyourplate #knowwhatyoueat #veganrecipes #veganfood #veganismo #veganismdaily #vegansofldn #vegansofinsta #vegansoflondon #highprotein #compassionateliving #theartyvegan #veganrecipes #eastlondon
“Soy protein also directly lowers circulating LDL-cholesterol levels and may also modestly lower blood pressure. Replacement of commonly consumed sources of protein in Western diets by soyfoods may also lead to a favourable change in the fatty acid content of the diet,” read a study, Soy and Health Update: Evaluation of the Clinical and Epidemiologic Literature.
Here are some of the health benefits of soya milk:
Healthy heart
Soya milk improves your good cholesterol levels and prevents heart diseases. It also improves plasma lipid levels that work together in promoting better heart health.
Eases stress in the skin
Soya rich diet helps to reduce hyperpigmentation in the skin and also has anti-ageing properties.
Hair growth
Soy milk is rich in protein that has a good impact on hair growth. For people who have a frizzy and unmanageable mane, this milk can be beneficial.
Healthy bones
People in their late 40s and 50s face a lot of joint issues and pain in muscles. Calcium content in soy milk promotes better bone health by keeping them stronger and their structure intact.
Here’s how you can make soya kesar milk
Ingredients
A pinch of saffron
2 tbsp – Warm water
1/4 cup – Pistachios
1 – Banana, medium-sized
1/2 tsp – Cardamom seeds, ground to a fine powder
2 cups – Soya Milk
3 tsp – Sugar
Method
* Soak saffron in 2 tablespoons of warm water for about 5 minutes. Add the soaked saffron along with water and rest of the ingredients into the blender.
* Blend until the smoothie is of desired consistency.
* Serve immediately.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.