Have you tried these massive dessert burgers yet?

During lockdown, getting our favourite dessert can be difficult, which has prompted many to innovative. According to social media trends, baking has arguably become Instagrammers’ favourite pastime. Right from no-bake goodies, 3-ingredient brownies to mug cakes and sugar-free brownies, there is something for everyone.

There are some interesting dishes that resurface on social media platforms, too, given that people have a lot of time on their hands. Recently, we saw people posting pictures of dessert burgers again. The fluffy burger bread is filled with brownies, oreo biscuits, ice-cream scoops and more. There is no end to the creativity as some like to fill it with chocolate sauce, choco chips, marshmallows, cookies, etc.

Earlier, it was dalgona coffee that first created waves on TikTok and virtually everyone’s been trying it out ever since. More on the lines of reverse cappuccino, it just may be that perfect blend you were looking for. This is how you can try it too:

Ingredients:

Instant coffee powder

Warm water

Cold milk

Sugar

Ice cubes (optional)

Steps:

*Begin by mixing equal parts hot water, coffee powder and sugar in a bowl. Take two tablespoons of each ingredient.

*Using a hand-mixer, whisk until the mixture turns thick, frothy and has a light brown shade. Keep up the pace because this is going to be some physical activity for your hands!

*Once you are satisfied with the froth and its texture, take a glass and fill half of it with cold milk. Add ice, if required.

*Top it with the whisked coffee mix. Slowly, with a spoon, mix the layers together and there you have a creamy coffee mix, you won’t forget in a hurry.

Are you going to make this coffee or try a dessert burger?

