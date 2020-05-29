Have you tried these massive dessert burgers yet?

During lockdown, getting our favourite dessert can be difficult, which has prompted many to innovative. According to social media trends, baking has arguably become Instagrammers’ favourite pastime. Right from no-bake goodies, 3-ingredient brownies to mug cakes and sugar-free brownies, there is something for everyone.
There are some interesting dishes that resurface on social media platforms, too, given that people have a lot of time on their hands. Recently, we saw people posting pictures of dessert burgers again. The fluffy burger bread is filled with brownies, oreo biscuits, ice-cream scoops and more. There is no end to the creativity as some like to fill it with chocolate sauce, choco chips, marshmallows, cookies, etc.
@devourpower
ICE CREAM COOKIE BURGER from Flip n Toss NYC! 🍪🍔 #foryou #food #foryoupage #tiktokfood #dessert
@onlychebbo
PT. 3 – CHOSEFORCHEBBO, here’s your dessert burger 🤪 top comment is what I do next #cookingtips #cookingvideo #cookingtutorials #burger
Earlier, it was dalgona coffee that first created waves on TikTok and virtually everyone’s been trying it out ever since. More on the lines of reverse cappuccino, it just may be that perfect blend you were looking for. This is how you can try it too:
Dalgona coffee – the coffee that is taking internet by storm. DAL-GO-NA – the word actually comes from a South Korean street food snack, which is a toffee like candy and the batter of it is very similar to the look and taste of this coffee. That is where it gets the name from! I had to make it and see for myself what was all the buzz about! It did blew my mind. It is so simple, so yum and so satisfying! . . Guys, the recipe is so simple. All you need is : Instant coffee – 2tbsp (Any brand is fine! I used Bru instant coffee) Sugar – 2tbsp Warm water – 2tbsb Milk and some ice. . Procedure : In a mixing bowl, add coffee, sugar and warm water. Whisk it until you get soft peaks. You can use a hand blender/stand mixer if you've access to them. I used a regular whisk and it took me 25 minutes to get those soft peaks. In a glass add milk, some ice and top it up with this blended mixture. That's all. It is soft, silky, creamy, delicious coffee! And totally worth it! ❤️
Ingredients:
Instant coffee powder
Warm water
Cold milk
Sugar
Ice cubes (optional)
Steps:
*Begin by mixing equal parts hot water, coffee powder and sugar in a bowl. Take two tablespoons of each ingredient.
*Using a hand-mixer, whisk until the mixture turns thick, frothy and has a light brown shade. Keep up the pace because this is going to be some physical activity for your hands!
*Once you are satisfied with the froth and its texture, take a glass and fill half of it with cold milk. Add ice, if required.
*Top it with the whisked coffee mix. Slowly, with a spoon, mix the layers together and there you have a creamy coffee mix, you won’t forget in a hurry.
Are you going to make this coffee or try a dessert burger?
