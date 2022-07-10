scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Have you ever tried a delectable dish called ‘mango kadhi’? Recipe inside

Neha Ranglani, an integrative nutritionist and a health coach, took to Instagram to share the recipe of this unique dish

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 3:15:00 pm
kadhi, curd, buttermilk, kadhi in winter, kadhi at winter, different tupes of kadhi, kadhi recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, should you have kadhi at night, should you have buttermilk at night, should you have curd at night, kadhi variety, kadhi chawal recipe,Try out this mouthwatering recipe of mango kadhi. (Representative| Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The weather is still warm in many parts of the country, which only means one thing: keeping yourself hydrated. Among the various seasonal fruits and delicious desserts, are dishes made with — you guessed it right — mangoes.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The mango season means consuming it in different forms, such as mango shake, mango ice cream or desserts. But have you ever tried out ‘mango kadhi‘?

Also read |Some unforgettable mango recipes with a savoury twist

Neha Ranglani, an integrative nutritionist and a health coach, took to Instagram to share the recipe of this unique kadhi that you must try out.

 

 

Also read |Craving something sweet but don’t want to cheat on your diet? Try this healthy dessert

Ingredients

Mango
Gram flour
Red Chilli powder
Cumin powder
Coriander Powder
Jaggery
tamarind paste
Pink salt
Water
Oil
Green chilli
Mustard
Turmeric powder
Hing
Dry red chilli
Curry leaves
Salt
Coriander

Also read |Neena Gupta makes ‘healthy tikki’, would you like to try?

Method:

*Take 2 ripe mangoes and extract the pulp.
*Add 1 1/2 tbsp gram flour, 1 tsp red chilli powder and 1/2 tsp coriander powder.
*Further add 1/2 tsp cumin powder, salt and 1-2 tbsp jaggery syrup. Mix it well and keep it aside.
*In a pan, take 1 tsp oil, 1 dry red chilli, green chillies, mustard seeds, hing, 1 sprig curry leaves, turmeric powder and mix it well.
*Prepare mango puree and mango flour batter and add it to the pan.
*Add water, tamarind paste and mix it.
*You can add coriander to garnish it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive streetPremium
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive street
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party toolPremium
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party tool
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weakPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weak

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Adha celebrations, Eid al-Adha 2022, Eid al-Adha pictures, Eid al-Adha celebrations in India, Eid al-Adha prayers, Eid al-Adha Bakrid, Bakrid celebrations, Bakrid India, Bakrid 2022, photos Bakrid 2022, indian express news
In pictures: What Eid al-Adha 2022 celebrations look like in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement