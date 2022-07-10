Have you ever tried a delectable dish called ‘mango kadhi’? Recipe inside

The weather is still warm in many parts of the country, which only means one thing: keeping yourself hydrated. Among the various seasonal fruits and delicious desserts, are dishes made with — you guessed it right — mangoes.

The mango season means consuming it in different forms, such as mango shake, mango ice cream or desserts. But have you ever tried out ‘mango kadhi‘?

Neha Ranglani, an integrative nutritionist and a health coach, took to Instagram to share the recipe of this unique kadhi that you must try out.

Ingredients

Mango

Gram flour

Red Chilli powder

Cumin powder

Coriander Powder

Jaggery

tamarind paste

Pink salt

Water

Oil

Green chilli

Mustard

Turmeric powder

Hing

Dry red chilli

Curry leaves

Salt

Coriander

Method:

*Take 2 ripe mangoes and extract the pulp.

*Add 1 1/2 tbsp gram flour, 1 tsp red chilli powder and 1/2 tsp coriander powder.

*Further add 1/2 tsp cumin powder, salt and 1-2 tbsp jaggery syrup. Mix it well and keep it aside.

*In a pan, take 1 tsp oil, 1 dry red chilli, green chillies, mustard seeds, hing, 1 sprig curry leaves, turmeric powder and mix it well.

*Prepare mango puree and mango flour batter and add it to the pan.

*Add water, tamarind paste and mix it.

*You can add coriander to garnish it.

