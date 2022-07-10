Have you ever tried a delectable dish called ‘mango kadhi’? Recipe inside

July 10, 2022 3:15:00 pm
The weather is still warm in many parts of the country, which only means one thing: keeping yourself hydrated. Among the various seasonal fruits and delicious desserts, are dishes made with — you guessed it right — mangoes.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The mango season means consuming it in different forms, such as mango shake, mango ice cream or desserts. But have you ever tried out ‘mango kadhi‘?
Neha Ranglani, an integrative nutritionist and a health coach, took to Instagram to share the recipe of this unique kadhi that you must try out.
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients
Mango
Gram flour
Red Chilli powder
Cumin powder
Coriander Powder
Jaggery
tamarind paste
Pink salt
Water
Oil
Green chilli
Mustard
Turmeric powder
Hing
Dry red chilli
Curry leaves
Salt
Coriander
Method:
*Take 2 ripe mangoes and extract the pulp.
*Add 1 1/2 tbsp gram flour, 1 tsp red chilli powder and 1/2 tsp coriander powder.
*Further add 1/2 tsp cumin powder, salt and 1-2 tbsp jaggery syrup. Mix it well and keep it aside.
*In a pan, take 1 tsp oil, 1 dry red chilli, green chillies, mustard seeds, hing, 1 sprig curry leaves, turmeric powder and mix it well.
*Prepare mango puree and mango flour batter and add it to the pan.
*Add water, tamarind paste and mix it.
*You can add coriander to garnish it.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-