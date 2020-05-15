Have you ever tried Aamras Kadhi? Here’s a recipe

This Gujarati special aamras kadhi is like a bowl of potpourri. (Source: File Images) This Gujarati special aamras kadhi is like a bowl of potpourri. (Source: File Images)

Mangoes are in season and there is something about the sweet, pulpy, juicy yellow fruit that makes summers tolerable. In India, mango recipes vary from region to region. Right from pickle to age-old traditional raw mango chutney, there is a vast range of recipes.

Instagram is filled with images of mango pudding, chia seed mango pudding and mango cheesecake. Whether it is raw, ripe, cooked and uncooked, mango can be consumed in many ways. But have you heard of Aamras Kadhi?

This Gujarati special Aamras Kadhi is a like a bowl of potpourri. The kadhi screams summer as it is made of buttermilk, besan and a host of spices. Surprise your family with this lesser-known mango recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Ingredients

¾ cup – raw mango pulp

¾ cup – ripe mango pulp

¼ cup – gram flour (besan)

¾ cup – buttermilk

Salt to taste

2 tbsp – ghee

1 tsp – mustard seeds

¼ tsp – fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

12-16 curry leaves

2 green chillies, slit

¼ tsp – asafoetida

Boondi for garnishing

Fresh coriander sprig for garnishing

Method

* Whisk together raw mango pulp, ripe mango pulp, gram flour, buttermilk and salt in a bowl till smooth.

* Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds and let the seeds splutter.

* Add fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, green chilies and asafoetida. Mix well and sauté for 2 minutes.

* Add mango pulp mixture and stir. Adjust consistency by adding little water, add salt, stir to mix and boil on low heat for 5-10 minutes.

* Garnish with boondi and coriander sprig and serve hot with steamed rice.

