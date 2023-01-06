Have leftover dal and chapattis? Turn them into a delicious soup (recipe inside)

Often, we end up preparing more food than required — all of which gets stuffed into the fridge for consumption at a later date. Yes, you also probably relate to this situation, further agreeing with us that the problem of leftover food is quite common across households. But, the next day, we often do not feel like consuming this leftover food without giving it a fresh and healthier makeover. So, what would you do if you find yourself with leftover dal and chapattis? Well, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has the perfect answer.

Taking to Instagram, the culinary wizard shared a recipe for tomato and roti soup that he made with leftover dal and chapati along with some easily available fresh ingredients. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef’s hat and dive right into the recipe. “Bache hue dal-roti ko fir se naya banaye iss soup ki recipe se. Chaunk gaye na? Aur ha, fresh ingredients na bhule,” he captioned the post.

Tomato and roti soup recipe

Ingredients

*1 tbsp oil

*2 tsp garlic

*2 tomatoes

*Salt and crushed black pepper to taste

*1 cup leftover dal

*2-3 leftover chapattis

*2 tbsps olive oil

*Fresh cream for drizzling

Method

*Take a pan and put it on flame. Now add oil to the pan, once hot, add garlic, tomatoes, salt, and pepper.

*Let the tomato mixture cook for some time. Next, add leftover dal to the mixture and let it cook again.

*Now keep the mixture aside to cool down, and strain it. Grind the tomatoes and add to the strained mixture again.

*Adjust the consistency of the mixture.

*In another pan, add olive oil and add small cut pieces of chapati.

*Roast chapattis until crisp and brown

*Add chapattis pieces to the mixture and drizzle a little amount of cream to the soup. Enjoy!

Would you like to try it?

