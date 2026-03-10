Daisy Shah reveals her morning herbal drink for glowing skin, strong hair, and better digestion: ‘Boil it’

Hate Story 3 actor Daisy Shah, 41, recently opened up about her morning drink for her hair, skin and digestive system. “It helps you with your skin, hair, digestive system and bloating. Soak saunf, methi dana, ajwain seeds, and jeera. All four of them. Soak in the night, boil it in the morning till the water’s half and then drink that,” Shah told Pinkvilla.

We asked consultant dietitian Garima Goyal about the drink’s effectiveness.

“Each of these seeds has properties that support gut health, which in turn influences skin clarity, hair health and digestive wellness,” said Goyal.

Saunf, or fennel seeds, are known for their carminative properties. “They help reduce gas, bloating and digestive discomfort. Jeera, or cumin, supports digestive enzyme activity and may aid in better nutrient absorption. Ajwain or carom seeds are traditionally used to ease indigestion and improve gut motility, while methi dana, or fenugreek seeds, contains soluble fibre that supports blood sugar balance and bowel regularity,” said Goyal.