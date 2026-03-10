Daisy Shah reveals her morning herbal drink for glowing skin, strong hair, and better digestion: ‘Boil it’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Hate Story 3 actor Daisy Shah, 41, recently opened up about her morning drink for her hair, skin and digestive system. “It helps you with your skin, hair, digestive system and bloating. Soak saunf, methi dana, ajwain seeds, and jeera. All four of them. Soak in the night, boil it in the morning till the water’s half and then drink that,” Shah told Pinkvilla.
We asked consultant dietitian Garima Goyal about the drink’s effectiveness.
“Each of these seeds has properties that support gut health, which in turn influences skin clarity, hair health and digestive wellness,” said Goyal.
Saunf, or fennel seeds, are known for their carminative properties. “They help reduce gas, bloating and digestive discomfort. Jeera, or cumin, supports digestive enzyme activity and may aid in better nutrient absorption. Ajwain or carom seeds are traditionally used to ease indigestion and improve gut motility, while methi dana, or fenugreek seeds, contains soluble fibre that supports blood sugar balance and bowel regularity,” said Goyal.
When soaked overnight and boiled, these seeds release bioactive compounds into the water. “Drinking it warm in the morning may stimulate digestion gently and reduce water retention or bloating for some individuals. Since gut health is closely linked to skin and hair through nutrient absorption and inflammation pathways, improved digestion can indirectly reflect in better skin texture and reduced puffiness.”
View this post on Instagram
However, it is important to view this drink as supportive rather than transformative. “While it may help with mild bloating or sluggish digestion, it is not a cure for chronic digestive disorders, hormonal hair fall or persistent skin concerns. Individuals with acidity, gastritis or thyroid issues should consume fenugreek in moderation, and those with low blood sugar should monitor intake, as methi can influence glucose levels.”
Consistent habits that support gut health can positively influence overall appearance and comfort. “Hydration, fibre intake, balanced meals and sleep remain foundational. Herbal drinks like this can complement a healthy lifestyle but should not replace medical advice where needed.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.