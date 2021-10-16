Hate chopping herbs? We have a chef-approved technique for you

Do you ever look up a recipe online only to ignore it because it requires an immaculate amount of chopping?

If you are a fan of global cuisines (the quintessential Italian, Continental) you may have noticed the extensive uses of freshly chopped herbs. They are added to provide layers of flavour and aroma to the food, making your favourite pasta or spaghetti much more palatable.

ALSO READ | Here’s how to cook onions perfectly

Basil or tulsi leaves are one such popular herb. Extensively used in India for its medicinal properties, the basil plant is considered holy and worshipped across the country. It is mostly used in quick home remedies for cold and cough and is used as flavouring agents in desserts as well.

Add herbs like mint, cilantro and basil, flaxseeds to your diet. They all have cooling properties and are nutritious too. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Add herbs like mint, cilantro and basil, flaxseeds to your diet. They all have cooling properties and are nutritious too. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Check out an easy way to chop basil leaves fuss-free from Chef Kunal Kapur who shared the method on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

Method

Step 1

Wash and dry leaves separately and arrange them in a neat stack. Make sure to not bruise them so that flavours aren’t lost.

ALSO READ | Simple kitchen hacks that will make your life so much easier

Step 2

Roll the stack with a gentle hand and slice with a sharp knife.

And et voila! Your finely chopped basil leaves will be prepped and ready to go in only two simple steps.



📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!