Hasan Minhaj calls tadka ‘dharka’: Why this Indian cooking technique is more than just fried onions

American comedian Hasan Minhaj has found himself at the centre of an online debate after mispronouncing tadka or tempering as “dharka” while explaining how people order dal at South Asian restaurants. In an interview with Food & Wine executive features editor Kat Kinsman, Minhaj described “dharka” as fried onions added on top of dal, suggesting that diners often ask for extra portions. His explanation drew reactions from social media users, who pointed out that tadka refers to the technique of tempering spices and other ingredients in hot oil or ghee, not just fried onions.

But what exactly is tadka, how is it prepared, and why does it hold such an important place in Indian cooking?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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What is tadka, and how do you prepare it?

Food author Sadaf Hussain explains that tadka comes from the Hindi word tadakna, meaning to crack or crackle. The name itself evokes the sound of whole spices hitting hot fat.

The technique involves heating oil or ghee and adding whole spices such as cumin, mustard seeds or jakhya seeds. As the spices sizzle, their flavours and aromas are released into the fat, which then carries them through the dish.

“The idea is to let the spices sizzle, not burn,” Hussain explains. Burning them can make the tadka bitter and overpower the flavours it is meant to enhance.

For a finishing tadka, Hussain recommends pouring the hot fat and spices over the cooked dish while the aroma is at its strongest. Covering the pot for about a minute helps trap the fragrance.

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He prefers ghee, which lends the dish its own aroma and richness. However, the choice of fat and spices can vary by dish and household tradition.

Is tadka added before or after cooking?

Tadka is not always the final step in a recipe. You can add it at the beginning of cooking or use it as a finishing touch, depending on the dish. An initial tadka allows the spices to flavour the oil or ghee, forming the base of the dish. In other preparations, a second tempering is poured over the cooked food just before serving to add aroma, colour and depth.

Hussain describes tadka as a closely guarded family secret in many Indian homes, often responsible for giving a familiar dish its distinctive flavour. Two households may prepare dal using similar ingredients, yet their tadkas can make the results taste entirely different.

Tadka, chhaunk and baghaar: What is the difference?

According to Hussain, tadka is common in Punjabi and Hindi usage, while chhaunk is used in Hindi-speaking homes and baghaar is associated with Urdu-speaking and Deccani kitchens. These distinctions are not rigid, and usage can overlap across communities.

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Other regional names include vaghar in Gujarati cooking and oggarane in Kannada cuisine. Although the terminology changes, the underlying principle remains similar: heating spices in fat to release their flavours and incorporate them into a dish.

Reducing tadka to fried onions, therefore, overlooks the range of ingredients, techniques and traditions involved. Onions may feature in some preparations, but they don’t define a tadka.

What is a tadka (Photo: AI) What is a tadka (Photo: AI)

Does tadka have nutritional benefits?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian and certified diabetes educator, says the main nutritional advantage lies in the fat used for tempering. Certain nutrients, including carotenoids in tomatoes and chillies, are fat-soluble or are absorbed more effectively when consumed with fat. A small amount of oil or ghee can help the body absorb these compounds.

Dietary fat also supports the absorption of vitamins A, E and K from foods that contain them. However, the benefit depends on the meal’s ingredients and the amount of fat used.

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Malhotra adds that a meal containing some fat may slow stomach emptying and affect how quickly blood glucose rises after eating. However, this does not mean tadka can reliably prevent blood sugar spikes, particularly when dal is eaten with rice or other carbohydrate-rich foods.

How much tadka should you use?

Malhotra recommends keeping the quantity moderate, suggesting around one to two teaspoons of tadka for a family-sized pot of dal, depending on the portion size and overall recipe.

The aim is to enhance flavour without adding excessive fat. She also advises against heating the oil or ghee until it smokes, as overheating can degrade the fat and affect the flavour.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.