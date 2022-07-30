Sweeten the Hariyal Teej festivities with these three different types of ghevar

One of the most significant festivals celebrated by the Hindu community, Hariyali Teej is here! On this day, many married women observe fasts followed by feasting on scrumptious foods. One of the quintessential sweets devoured during this festival is ghevar, which is usually prepared only during the monsoon as a certain degree of moisture is required for its preparation.

Ghevar is a traditional Indian dessert generally made in Northern India. “Rajasthan is usually credited with preparing ghevar, through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat also prepare this dessert. It is one dessert that is a piece of art and strongly defines the culinary might of the Indian halwai,” Chef Kunal Kapur wrote on Instagram.

He shared recipes for three different types of ghevar that you can prepare to mark this auspicious day – plain ghevar, rabri ghevar and custard cream ghevar.

Ingredients

For ghevar batter

*Desi Ghee – 63 gm

*Water – 1100 ml

*Maida – 250 gm

*Oil/desi ghee – for frying up to 1.5 L

*Ice – few

For sugar syrup

*Sugar – 2 cups

*Water – ½ cup

*Cardamom powder ½ tsp

For rabri

*Milk – 1 lt

*Sugar – 2 tbsp

*Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

For custard cream

*Custard powder (vanilla) – 5 tbsp

*Sugar – 4 tbsp

*Milk – 1 lt

*Butter (salted) – 1 tbsp

*Whipped Cream – 2 cups

*Pipping bag – 1 no

For toppings and garnishes

*Pistachios Chopped – a handful

*Almonds Chopped – a handful

*Cashewnuts Chopped – a handful

*Mango diced – ½ cup

*Berries – ½ cup

*Mint leaves – few

Method

For ghevar batter

*Begin by heating the ghee, once the ghee gets a little hotter than lukewarm, remove it from the pan and transfer it to a flat utensil.

*Add in the ice over the ghee and begin to move around the ice so that the ghee cools and starts to solidify.

*Make sure all of the ghee solidifies again but remains soft. At this stage remove all the ice cubes and water. Using your fingers scrape and bring all the ghee onto one side of the utensil and squeeze it to remove any water.

*Now using the palm of your hand start rubbing the ghee to make it softer and creamy. Do this for 4-5 mins till the ghee resembles white butter.

*At this point, begin adding the maida slowly in small batches and mix with the tips of your fingers.

*Once about half of the maida has been incorporated, it will begin to resemble the texture of bread crumbs. At this point, transfer the rest of the maida to the parat and incorporate using a similar technique.

*Rub the ghee and maida together to make it crumbly. Gradually, add in the water slowly in small batches to avoid splashing and form a stable emulsion. Make sure as you add water you keep rubbing the batter with the palm of your hand to avoid any lumps.

*Incorporate all of the water to warm an extremely thin batter and strain it through a sieve to avoid any lumps. The batter should be watery thin with a light coating on the hands.

*Fill a heavy kadhai (about 12-15 inches wide from the top) with oil to the middle and begin to heat. The oil should be medium to high hot before we add the batter.

*Fill the batter in a ladle and slowly drizzle it in the centre of the hot oil in one motion. Make sure to drop the batter from at least 10 inches from the surface of the oil.

*Doing this step enables the batter quickly disintegrates into tiny holes like patterns and run towards the outer side, making a web in the process. Add another ladle of the batter in the centre again and keep repeating till you get a solid mass covering the kadhai.

*Make sure that each time you add batter the temperature of the oil should be medium-high. Once it reaches the desired size let it brown lightly and then using a handle of a wooden ladle, lift the ghevar out and hold it out of the oil over the kadhai to drain excess oil.

*Place it gently over a ring cutter or a cup to drain all the oil. Once it cools completely place it on a tray for toppings.

For sugar syrup

*Mix together sugar, water and cardamom powder and bring to a boil.

*Cook till sugar dissolves and we get a thick single string consistency. Remove from heat and let it cool completely.

For rabri

*Heat milk in a pan and bring to a boil and let it simmer. Cook the milk till it reduces to ¼ of the original quantity of milk.

*Make sure to stir the milk constantly during the process of reducing the milk and also keep scraping the sides.

*Once it reduces to ¼th add sugar and cardamom powder, stir till sugar dissolves and remove it from heat to cool. Rabri is ready.

For custard cream

*Pour all but ¼th cup of milk into a pan, add sugar and bring to a boil and then turn off the heat. In the remaining ¼th cup of milk add the custard powder and mix so that there are no lumps.

*Pour this into the hot milk slowly and keep stirring the hot milk in the meantime.

*Once all of the custard powder is incorporated place back the pan on the heat and cook on medium heat for approx 10 mins to reduce the custard. Once the custard becomes very thick remove it from heat and let it cool.

*Pass the custard through a sieve to remove any lumps. Keep the whipped cream ready and it should be chilled. Mix in the whipped cream with the custard and put it into a piping bag. Place the custard cream in the fridge.

Assembling

*For plain ghevar, pour some sugar syrup over the ghevar and garnish it with some chopped nuts. Let it sit for 15 minutes, remove it to a platter and serve.

*For rabri ghevar, pour some sugar syrup over the ghevar and add the rabri on top. Spread the rabri evenly and garnish it with chopped nuts on top.

*For custard cream ghevar, pour some sugar syrup over the ghevar and pipe the custard cream on top. Make sure while you do this the custard cream is chilled. Cover the top of the ghevar with soft vanilla custard cream. Garnish it with diced fresh fruits, berries, nuts and mint leaves. Serve cold.

