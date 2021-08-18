How about hariyali sabudana khichdi for dinner tonight?

If you are bored of the old traditional sabudana khichdi, we bring to you a new version of the same with a unique twist of dhaniya-pudina (coriander leaves-mint leaves) paste.

Chef Meghna Kamdar shared the recipe for Hariyali Sabudana Khichdi, which is an ideal alternative to the simple khichdi. It is easy to prepare, delicious to taste and of course, healthy. The recipe can be used as a fasting recipe, but you can also cook it for breakfast, snacks or even dinner.

“Have you tried this version of Sabudana Khichdi before? Go ahead and let me know how it turns out,” said chef Meghna Kamdar on Instagram.

Ingredients

3-4 small pcs – Cinnamon stick (dalchini)

1 tsp – Cumin seeds (jeera)

Green chilies, finely chopped

2 tbsp – Dry roasted peanuts

2 medium-size – Semi-boiled potatoes

1 cup – Sabudana pearls, rinsed well and soaked overnight in water

½ cup – Mint leaves

½ cup – Coriander

1 – Lime juice

2-3 – Ice cubes

1.5 tbs – Oil/ghee

Salt

Method

*Heat up the pan and add oil/ghee.

*Add some small pieces of cinnamon stick and cumin seeds along with finely chopped green chilies (as per taste).

*Add dry roasted peanuts (grind coarsely) and mix. Add salt as per taste.

*Add boiled potatoes (semi-boiled, in pressure cooker up to 2 whistles) and cook until it gets golden brown in colour.

*Then add sabudana pearls.

*Cover the lid and cook on a medium flame until it is half cooked.

Dhaniya-pudina paste

*Take a mixer jar and add mint and coriander leaves

*Squeeze lime juice.

*Now add ice cubes and make a fine paste.

*Once khichdi is properly cooked, add dhaniya-pudina paste and mix. Turn off the stove.

*Add some finely chopped coriander from top.

*You can add some sugar as per your choice (optional)

Your flavoursome Hariyali Sabudana Khichdi ready to be served!

