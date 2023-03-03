scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
This hara bhara pizza is super easy to make (recipe inside)

A delicious and satiating dish. (Source: Instagram/Sai Mahima)

Craving something unique and with a twist but don’t want to eat out? We hear you. But we also understand that you may be feeling too lazy to cook something extensive. As such, if you’re bored with basic home food and wish to mix things up, we’ve got just the right recipe for you. Bonus points because it’s incredibly quick and easy to make!

Sai Mahima, a dietician, recently shared this recipe for a hara bhara pizza. This fusion recipe is any foodie’s delight.

Check out her post here:

Here’s the full recipe:

Ingredients:

3 tbsp besan
1 big bunch of palak
2 inch grated ginger
2 tbsp chopped spring onion
2 tbsp chopped tomato
2 tbsp grated paneer
Oregano, salt and black pepper

Method:

– In a mixer, blend besan, ginger and palak by adding little water to make it of a consistency as shown in the video. Add salt and black pepper as per your taste.

– Brush ghee on a pan and pour batter in small roundels. Put onions, tomato and paneer on it and let it cook from both sides till golden brown. Take it out on a platter and sprinkle oregano on it. Serve hot.

A significantly healthy recipe, the expert also mentions the health benefits that come with eating this dish:

Palak: Spinach is low in carbs but high in insoluble fiber. This type of fibre improves your digestion. Spinach is rich in carotenoids, which the body turns into vitamin A. Spinach is also rich on iron and helps improve haemoglobin.

Paneer: Paneer is a rich source of protein, and is made of easily digestible fats and low carbs. Paneer is also rich in calcium.

This recipe is not just nutritious and perfect for when you’re on a diet, but is also incredibly satiating and worth a try.

The dietician writes, “When someone says you need to have a restrictive diet to lose weight; show them this and change their perception.”

