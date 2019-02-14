Happy Valentine’s Day 2019: Take your date to these restaurants and make your day a memorable one

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019: Valentine’s Day is almost here, and it’s time to show your significant other just how much you love them. No celebration is complete without a hearty meal. But finding that one restaurant where you would like to take your loved one for a memorable meal can be difficult. It’s important that the restaurant you select not only has good food, but also offers a great ambiance and plays soulful music.
So if you’re having difficulty deciding on a place, this list of restaurants will come in handy.
New Delhi
SodaBottleOpenerWala
SodaBottleOpenerWala is celebrating the entire month as Valentine’s month with a theme Love in Cusrow Baug across all outlets.
Where: SodaBottleOpenerWala, Khan Market/Gurugram/Noida
When: February 14 – March 9
Cafe NH8, Radisson
This restaurant at Radisson promises you a specially curated Valentine’s Day dinner buffet with a glass of sparkling wine. They have also introduced a special V-Day package for couples which is inclusive of chef’s delicious complimentary cake.
Where: Cafe NH8, Radisson, Gurugram, Udyog Vihar
When: February 14
Kiki
The lounge is hosting an open-air movie screening of romantic comedies. The invite-only event will have it all – unending romance to mouth-watering delicacies for all lovebirds.
Where: Kiki, Ansal Plaza, Andrews Ganj, Khel Gaon Marg
When: February 14
Time Machine
Impress your date with a dinner at Noida’s biggest retro-bar. This dinner is sure to get you in the mood, thanks to their newly designed cocktail menu especially created for the occasion.
Where: 2nd Floor, Garden’s Galleria Mall, Noida
When: February 14
Anticlock
Treat yourself at this newly opened eatery known for its impeccable service as well as its innovative menu that offers a plethora of regional delicacies.
Where: Park Inn by Radisson, Lajpat Nagar
When: February 14
Shangri-La
Add salt to your life by indulging in a specially-curated ‘Salt Tasting’ experience. Taste exquisite salts from across the world and enjoy your favourite dishes with the best-paired salt through Valentine’s week, along with a super special seven course set-menu on February 14.
Where: Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place
When: February 14
Kolkata
Eat Good Food
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, take your loved ones to Eat Good Food.
Where: 19, Tarak Dutta Road, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal
When: February 11-17
JW Marriott
Woo your better half this Valentine’s Day at JW Marriott Kolkata which promises to make your day of love unforgettable.
Where: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue
When: February 14
The Westin
Bring meaning to this Valentine’s Day at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat’s spectacular all-day dining restaurant – The Seasonal Tastes. The restaurant will roll out a lavish buffet featuring authentic cuisines from around the world in a tranquil and contemporary setting along with live music by popular band Wagah Road.
When: Plot No. CBD/2, Action Area – II, New Town
Where: February 14
Bengaluru
Hyatt Centric
A dreamy set up of candlelight dinner by the pool under the beautiful starry sky makes Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore the perfect location to rekindle your love.
Where: The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric
When: February 14