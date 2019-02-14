Happy Valentine’s Day 2019: Take your date to these restaurants and make your day a memorable one

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019: Valentine’s Day is almost here, and it’s time to show your significant other just how much you love them. No celebration is complete without a hearty meal. But finding that one restaurant where you would like to take your loved one for a memorable meal can be difficult. It’s important that the restaurant you select not only has good food, but also offers a great ambiance and plays soulful music.

So if you’re having difficulty deciding on a place, this list of restaurants will come in handy.

New Delhi

SodaBottleOpenerWala

SodaBottleOpenerWala is celebrating the entire month as Valentine’s month with a theme Love in Cusrow Baug across all outlets.

Where: SodaBottleOpenerWala, Khan Market/Gurugram/Noida

When: February 14 – March 9

Cafe NH8, Radisson

This restaurant at Radisson promises you a specially curated Valentine’s Day dinner buffet with a glass of sparkling wine. They have also introduced a special V-Day package for couples which is inclusive of chef’s delicious complimentary cake.

Where: Cafe NH8, Radisson, Gurugram, Udyog Vihar

When: February 14

Kiki

The lounge is hosting an open-air movie screening of romantic comedies. The invite-only event will have it all – unending romance to mouth-watering delicacies for all lovebirds.

Where: Kiki, Ansal Plaza, Andrews Ganj, Khel Gaon Marg

When: February 14

Time Machine

Impress your date with a dinner at Noida’s biggest retro-bar. This dinner is sure to get you in the mood, thanks to their newly designed cocktail menu especially created for the occasion.

Where: 2nd Floor, Garden’s Galleria Mall, Noida

When: February 14

Anticlock

Treat yourself at this newly opened eatery known for its impeccable service as well as its innovative menu that offers a plethora of regional delicacies.

Where: Park Inn by Radisson, Lajpat Nagar

When: February 14

Shangri-La

Add salt to your life by indulging in a specially-curated ‘Salt Tasting’ experience. Taste exquisite salts from across the world and enjoy your favourite dishes with the best-paired salt through Valentine’s week, along with a super special seven course set-menu on February 14.

Where: Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place

When: February 14

Kolkata

Eat Good Food

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, take your loved ones to Eat Good Food.

Where: 19, Tarak Dutta Road, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal

When: February 11-17

JW Marriott

Woo your better half this Valentine’s Day at JW Marriott Kolkata which promises to make your day of love unforgettable.

Where: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue

When: February 14

The Westin

Bring meaning to this Valentine’s Day at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat’s spectacular all-day dining restaurant – The Seasonal Tastes. The restaurant will roll out a lavish buffet featuring authentic cuisines from around the world in a tranquil and contemporary setting along with live music by popular band Wagah Road.

When: Plot No. CBD/2, Action Area – II, New Town

Where: February 14

Bengaluru

Hyatt Centric

A dreamy set up of candlelight dinner by the pool under the beautiful starry sky makes Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore the perfect location to rekindle your love.

Where: The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric

When: February 14