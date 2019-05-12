Happy Mother’s Day 2019: Three celebrity chefs dedicate these easy recipes to their mothers

There is no doubt that food connects people, and when those people are a mother and her child, the connection is all about warmth and affection. This Mother’s Day, indianexpress.com reached out to celebrity chefs who not only spoke about their mother’s love for food, but also shared the special recipes they bond over.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

“Each dish has a memory, and I wish I reciprocate it to her with the same love with which she served me,” shares chef Harpal, adding how his mother made him ‘Gud Churi’ (whole wheat flour sautéed in ghee, mixed with sugar and nuts) for breakfast and even packed it for tiffin when he used to go to school. “On some days after returning home from school, I would eat ‘Doodh Chawal’ (rice with milk) with sugar, and it was a delight. As I grew up and palates also changed, I would ask her to make yellow dal, rice, tomato chutney and aloo bhujiya. The taste of this simple food still lingers in my mouth,” he says.

He reveals that though there are many dishes he would like to dedicate to his mother, it would be a version of ‘Gud Churi’. “I feel that we all have memories of food which are simple yet delicious. Simplicity is difficult and that is what I think I have inherited from my mother.”

Makai Roti Churi

Ingredients:

1 Cup – Maize flour

4-5 tbsp – Jaggery

2 tbsp – Chopped cashew nuts

1 tbsp – Raisin

2 tbsp – Ghee

Oil for greasing

Method:

*Take 1 cup of makai flour in a bowl, and add lukewarm water to prepare the dough.

*Once the dough is ready, wrap it in muslin cloth for 15 minutes.

*Spread a plastic sheet, grease it with oil. Then, divide the dough in equal portions.

*Take one portion and shape it into a ball, flatten the ball, place it on the plastic sheet and press it in the shape of a roti.

*Place the roti on a pre-heated tawa and keep flipping simultaneously.

*Take the roti in a bowl and crush.

*On the tawa, roast some cashew nuts, raisins and keep in a bowl.

*Add jaggery, ghee, cashew nuts, raisins to the roti and mix well.

*Serve it in a plate.

Amrita Raichand

“My mother loves chatpata food, and I love healthy food. That’s why, I created this recipe for her so that she can have the best of both worlds – tangy and healthy. Hence, these yummy pakoras with carrot, beetroot and spinach,” she shares.

Healthy pakodas

Beetroot pakodas

Ingredients:

1 cup – Beetroot (grated)

1/4 cup – Besan

1 chopped – Green chilly

1/2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1/4 tsp – Salt

1 tbsp – Chopped coriander

Water for making the batter

Oil for frying

Spinach pakodas

Ingredients:

7-8 – Spinach leaves (left whole)

1/2 cup – Besan

1/2 tsp – Garlic powder

1/2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp – Salt

1 – Chopped green chilli

Carrot pakodas

Ingredients:

1 cup – Grated carrot

1/4 cup – Besan

1 chopped – Green chilli

1/2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1/4 tsp – Salt

1 tbsp – Chopped coriander

Oil for frying

Method:

*In a bowl, take the besan, add salt and the rest of the ingredients.

*Mix well making sure there are no lumps.

*Heat the oil in a pan and make pakodas.

Chef Ranveer Brar

Chef Ranveer’s mother is extremely fond of the sweets he makes. “Everybody at home, including my mother, loved the malpuas my grandmother used to make. And for some reason, my mother cannot make them the way my grandmother used to. She humbly accepts it and says that I make them exactly like my daadi, and always asks me for it. It is a big compliment. It’s also an easy way to make her happy as the recipe is simple,” he shares.

Malpua

Ingredients:

For Malpua:

1 cup – Mawa, crumbled

½ cup – Curd

½ Cup – Refined Flour

½ cup – Milk

1 tsp – Fennel seeds

4-5 – Black peppercorn

½ tsp – Baking soda

Gowardhan ghee, for deep-frying

For Sugar syrup:

1 cup – Sugar

½ cup – Water

1 tsp – Rose water (optional)

2-3 – Saffron strands

For garnish:

Rabdi

2 tbsp – Pistachios, soaked, skin removed, sliced

Silver varq

Cardamom powder

Few dry/fresh rose petals

Mint Sprig

Method:

*In a mixing bowl, add khoya/mawa with curd and cream down this mixture nicely. Now, add flour and milk and make a thick and smooth batter without lumps.

*Add black peppercorns and fennel into a mortal pestle and crush them finely together. Add this mixture into the prepared batter.

*Add baking soda and mix well. Rest the batter for least 30 minutes.

*Meanwhile, make sugar syrup by combining sugar and water in a pot. Add saffron. Boil it till all the sugar is dissolved and then put on simmer till you reach one-thread consistency. Remove from the range, add rose water, mix and keep aside by covering it. Keep warm.

*In a kadhai, heat Gowardhan ghee to deep fry malpua batter. Mix the batter once and take a ladle full of batter and slowly pour it into hot ghee. Fry from both sides till it turns golden brown on medium flame. Remove malpuas and drain the ghee.

*Soak the hot malpuas into sugar syrup for 2-4 minutes. Do not soak them for long time as it becomes soggy.

*Remove gently and serve on a bed of rabdi, garnished with rabdi, sliced pistachios, silver varq, cardamom powder, rose petals and mint sprig.

*Serve hot.