Happy Lohri 2019: Head to these restaurants for a sumptuous Lohri meal

Lohri, the first Hindu festival of 2019, is celebrated with aplomb across the northern belt of the country. Celebrated by different names in other parts of the country, such as Makar Sankranti in West Bengal and Maharashtra, and Pongal across South India, this festival celebrates the harvest season.

Advertising

During Lohri, people get together and make a variety of foods – like sesame and jaggery sweet treats, makhane, laddoos. They indulge in these delicacies with their friends and family and celebrate the evening by lighting a bonfire and enjoying with traditional folk music and dance.

While people get busy preparing elaborate meals during this festive season, in case you are feeling lazy to make a special meal for Lohri, you can check into these restaurants across the city that are planning to plate out some sumptuous Lohri delicacies.

Paatra- Jaypee Vasant Continental

The chefs have specially curated the menu to celebrate this festive season. The venue will feature stylish Punjabi décor, a lavish dinner spread, and music.

Advertising

Where: PAATRA, Jaypee Vasant Continental, Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort of New Delhi NCR

Cost: Rs 2000 plus taxes

Pitstop Brewpub

Eat, drink, dance, play and party on the beats of bhangra and enjoy a fun-filled night at this brewpub in Gurugram.

Where: Adjacent to Oysters Appughar, Sector 29, Gurugram

Cost: Rs 599

SMAAASH

Experience the warmth of Lohri and make your celebrations worth remembering with your friends and family at Smaaash, Ambience Mall. You can indulge in fun-filled activities and some delicious meals here.

Where: SMAAASH Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj & Gurgaon

Cost: Rs 1099

Punjab Grill

It’s that time of the year again when we enjoy with our near and dear ones by lighting up bonfires, dancing to the beats of dhols and indulging in delicious food. Head to Punjab Grill in Noida for some Lohri special delicacies.

Where: Punjab Grill, Noida

Cost: Rs 795 per person

Cafe Bokan

Celebrate the festival of harvest with some delectable winter foods around a warm bonfire in a cold winter evening on the terrace. What else could one ask for?

Where: 36, Community Centre, East of Kailash, New Delhi

Unlimited the Break Free Bar

Setting the mood with a dhol session, this place promises to make your Lohri celebration a worthy one with amazing food and some soulful Sufi music.

Advertising

Where: Unlimited- The Break Free Bar, K-41, Level 1, Opposite PVR Plaza, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Cost: Rs 1500

So how will you celebrate Lohri?