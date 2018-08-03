Friendship Day 2018: Hang out with your BFFs at these spots in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata

Friendship Day is the perfect occasion to tell your friends how much they mean to you. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Friendship Day is the perfect occasion to tell your friends how much they mean to you. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Friendship is a beautiful relationship that begins when two people start to spend time together. Friends are the family we choose. However, in this era of social media, most people don’t have time to nurture relationships. As every first Sunday of August in celebrated as Friendship Day, it is the perfect occasion to tell your friends how much they mean to you.

ALSO READ | Friendship Day 2018 Gift Ideas: 7 gifts to add a personal touch to your friend’s life

Right from sharing food to heartbreaks and happiness, friends experience it all together. Hence, with Friendship Day around the corner, it is time you plan something special with your BFFs and make the most of the day.

NEW DELHI

Are you a dog lover? It’s time to rejoice! Celebrate “paw-fect” Friendship Day with adorable puppies at DLF Place in New Delhi. You can take home a new friend home as DLF Place in association with Paws for a Cause will create a zone for the adoption of pets. Along with that, there will be some therapy dogs to reduce your stress and brighten your day with your best friends.

Where: DLF Place, Saket

When: August 3-5, 2018; 2-7pm

Cost: Nil

Phone: 011-46064444

Spread some paws-itivity with these furry friends on Friendship Day. Spread some paws-itivity with these furry friends on Friendship Day.

Head to You Mee in Greater Kailash to experience a dynamic and eccentric energy of Manga along with delectable flavours of the Far East. Offering a Pan Asian cuisine with a mix of Japanese, Chinese and Thai delicacies, this place is perfect for food lovers.

Where: M-27, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2

When: 12 noon onwards

Cost: Rs 2,000 inclusive of all taxes (for two)

Phone: 08130065818

The Drunken Botanist at Cyber City, Gurgaon has introduced The Three Musketeers with three unique themed beers namely Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Grab a beer and spend the day creating memories at this amazing place.

Where: Unit 1B&1C, Upper Ground Floor-C, Building 10C, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

When: 12 noon to 12 midnight

Cost: Rs 1,500 plus taxes

Phone: 09958830546

Spend an evening with your friends at The Drunken Botanist. Spend an evening with your friends at The Drunken Botanist.

BENGALURU

If you and your friends want to dance the night away, this is the place to be. With talented disc jockeys like DJ Deep, DJ Oppozit, DJ Sai, DJ Guroove, DJ Abby and DJ Sudipa, the music shall never stop at Yaariyaan Friendship day Bash.

Where: I-Bar, MG Road

When: August 5, 8:30pm onwards

Cost: Rs 3,000 (for two)

Phone: 080-25594666

Love travelling? Get set to enjoy a wild night with your friends at The Vacationers Cafe. You can play travel games along with some live music and also get to experience a Bollywood night.

Where: Koramangala, Bengaluru

When: 2pm to 8pm

Cost: Rs 500 (for two)

Phone: 09663420209, 080-43705539

Travel buddies can go trekking or check out The Vacationers Cafe in Bengaluru! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Travel buddies can go trekking or check out The Vacationers Cafe in Bengaluru! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

ALSO READ | Happy Friendship Day: 5 iconic friendships in Indian mythology

MUMBAI

Monsoon treks with your BFFs are definitely one of the best things to do on Friendship Day. Enjoy the day with mother nature at the Visapur Fort Waterfall on a Friendship Day Trek, which is situated outside Mumbai. Make sure you register yourself there first.

Where: Meeting Point – Pritam Hotel Near Flyover Dadar East

When: August 5, 6am to 8pm

Cost: Rs 999 per person

Phone: Nil

Hip-hop lovers can head to Vortex Bandra for a very unique Friendship Day bash. What’s more, Rae Vaentine and DJ Neelson will also be there to make it a fun night.

Where: Bandra, South Mumbai

When: August 3, 3pm onwards

Cost: Rs 1,800 (for two)

Phone: 09029755181

Dance away the night. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Dance away the night. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

KOLKATA

Wondering which club to head to? Comio EVC 365 is the perfect place in Kolkata for a fun-filled night along with dance, music and good food.

Where: JW Gold 4 A, JBS Haldane Avenue, Tangra, Kolkata, West Bengal

When: August 4, 9pm onwards

Cost: Starting from Rs 999

Phone: Nil

Pick the best place to enjoy the day with your friends and let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd