Happy Father’s Day 2018: Cherish the day with your dad on a special lunch date

As Father’s Day falls on June 17 this year, here are some restaurants you could take him for a special treat. (Source: Getty Images) As Father’s Day falls on June 17 this year, here are some restaurants you could take him for a special treat. (Source: Getty Images)

“Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father,” former President of United States, Barack Obama, once said. Holds true, doesn’t it? It’s that time of the year when kids all across the globe celebrate all the good and memorable things their father have given them.

ALSO READ | Happy Father’s Day 2018: 7 super creative gifts to surprise your dad

To acknowledge fatherhood and male parenting, Father’s Day will be celebrated this year on June 17. Cheering all the cool dads and the preachy ones, it’s time to give them a break from their responsibilities and make him feel special. Here are some of the best places across the metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata where you can take your dad for a special meal and make his day memorable.

Mumbai

To celebrate this Father’s Day, FiLLi Cafe in Mumbai wants you to pay for your drink and let your father enjoy a free drink.

Where: 140, Commerce House, Shop 4, Ground Floor, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

When: June 17, 2018

Phone: 022-49742759

Cost: Rs 500 (for one)

The vegetarian restaurant Puranmal is full of hearty meals and stunning starters. This Father’s Day, ditch the clichés and try fresh, filling and irresistible seasonal flavours. Don’t get stuck with the standard token veggie restaurant mains – create your own menu from veggie classics like Amritsari Chola Kulcha, Palak Badam Shorba, Paneer Pahadi Tikka, Multani Tikka, Tandoori Broccoli, Veg Moti Seekh Kabab, Methi Paneer Chaman, Paneer Aftabi, Veg Banjara, Veg Shaam Savera Kofta.

Where: Puranmal Juhu, Next to Mithibai College, Mumbai

When: Until June 17

Phone: 022-26716939 / 26718105

Cost: Rs 1000 (for two)

Create your own menu from veggie classics like Amritsari Chola Kulcha, Palak Badam Shorba. Create your own menu from veggie classics like Amritsari Chola Kulcha, Palak Badam Shorba.

Lotus Café

Express your love and gratitude to the first superman in your life with a special Sunday brunch at Lotus Café, JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. Adding to the celebration, the eatery will welcome every visiting father with a glass of sparkling wine and also give kids a chance to prepare a special dessert for their superhero.

Where: Lotus Café, JW Marriott, Mumbai, Juhu

When: Until June 18, 2018

Phone: 022-66933344

Cost: Rs 5,000

If your dad is sporty and loves to indulge in adventurous rides, visit Imagica Theme Park. Watch him experience the thrill of ‘Scream Machine’ as he screams at the top of his lungs or relive his childhood memories as he sees his favourite superstar ‘Mr India’ come to life. It’s your turn to gift your childhood hero a day full of laughter, thrill and amazing memories!

Where: Imagica Theme Park, Khapoli, Mumbai Pune Highway

When: June 17 and 18

Phone: 022-42130405

Cost: Special offers as per the age of your father. If your father is 50 years, he gets a 50% cashback on his entry ticket!

Kolkata

Eat Good Food is an all day café serving healthy, delicious and wholesome food. Incorporated in December 2015, the cafe offers an array of eclectic and exciting range of cuisines from across the globe such as Chinese, Thai, Italian, Spanish and Mediterranean among others.

Where: 19, Tarak Dutta Road, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700017

When: Until June 17, 2018

Phone: 09830300957

Cost: Rs 800 (for two)

Delhi

Head to The Mellow Garden in Rajouri, and unwind over some great food and drinks. Beat the heat with the refreshing Honey and Cinnamon Colada or a chilled Masala Lassi before proceeding to the signature dishes such as Tandoori Mushroom, Dahi Ke Kebab, Fish Fingers, Butter Chicken and Dum Biryani. If your dad is a fan of Old Delhi food, go for the Kutti Mirch ka Paneer Tikka, Bhatti ki Dal Makhani, Bakra Keema Seekh and Bhuna Boti Kabab from the restaurant’s newly launched Dilli6 menu.

Where: J2/7, 2nd & 3rd Floor, BK Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

When: Until June 17, 2018

Phone: 07292053000

Cost: Rs 1200 (for two)

Delight your father with a specially curated table d’hote menu and one of his favourite dishes specially customized by the chefs at Vivanta by Taj at the North-West frontier region at Indus Express.

Where: Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka, Delhi NCR

When: June 18, 2018

Phone: 09711097967

Cost: Rs 2200

So, where would you like to take your dad this Father’s Day? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd