Say Happy Diwali with Millet Laddoos

That time of the year when it gets customary to keep a plateful of dry fruits, nuts and some sweets ready when guests come home. Although sweets and delicacies are flooding the markets, for me, the true expression of love is through homemade sweets.

And what can be a better expression than serving a treat of traditional sweets full of nutrition. No refined flour (maida), no white sugar, just pure authentic ingredients.

I know you have been doing a lot to usher in that Diwali cheer and you may wish to skip the kitchen time today, but I would still suggest try this super quick delectable delight which is hardly any effort. This recipe has been tried many a times by my participants and it is sure to win a lot of compliments when you will share it with your family, friends and loved ones. This is going to be your way of expressing love. And trust me, there is no other way but with something lovingly handmade.

Read more for an easy and quick step-by-step recipe for Millet Laddoos. They carry a good shelf life and you can save some (or can make another batch) for the winter season too.

Ingredients:

Serves 12

1/4 cup – Jowar flour

1/4 cup – Bajra flour

1/2 cup – Pre-roasted buckwheat flour

1/4 cup – Barnyard millet flour (Samak Aata)

1 cup – Amaranth flour (Rajgira Aata)

1/2 cup – Gram flour (Besan)

50g – Fox nuts (Makhana, ghee roasted and powdered)

200g – Flaxmeal (Dry roasted and powdered flaxseeds)

100g – Chopped almonds

100g – Raisins

1/2 cup – Mix of pre-roasted and powdered seeds (Pumpkin seeds, Sesame seeds, Sunflower seeds)

1.5 cup – Organic jaggery powder

250- 300g – Cow ghee

Silver leaves (Varq)

Method:

*Heat 50g ghee in a pan (I used a thick base iron kadhai) and lightly fry chopped almonds followed by raisins. Take out from the kadhai and keep them aside.

*Heat the remaining ghee and add in the mixed millet flours, mixed seeds powder and the flaxmeal. Ghee roast the mixture at very low flame for 10-12 minutes or till it becomes a bit brown and gets aromatic too. Take off the stove, add jaggery powder, roasted fox nut powder and fried almonds and raisins and mix well.

*Let the mixture cool down a bit. Now with greased hands, start making balls out of the mixture.

*Coat them nicely with silver leaves.

*Serve with love and wish everyone a very happy Diwali.

Health benefits of millets flour, cow ghee and organic jaggery

Millets are nutri-cereals which are highly nutritious and are known to have high nutrient content which includes protein, essential fatty acids, dietary fibre, B-Vitamins, minerals such as calcium, iron, zinc, potassium and magnesium. They help in rendering health benefits like reduction in blood sugar level (diabetes), blood pressure regulation, thyroid, cardiovascular and celiac diseases.

Cow ghee has all the necessary nutrients along with antiviral, antioxidant, antifungal and antibacterial properties. Used as an ayurvedic medicine and a staple in Indian cooking, cow ghee contains many vital nutrients which help in making the body healthy and immune to diseases. It impacts large portions of the body from the eye to the abdomen; even the bones tend to get strong due to consumption of ghee. It is also used on wounds to speed up healing.

Organic jaggery is an excellent storehouse of natural carbohydrates. Rich in fibre and minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, organic jaggery is a boon to the digestive system. Rich in antioxidants, it also purifies the blood and respiratory tract. Extensively used in Ayurveda as a remedy for respiratory illnesses.

