scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 01, 2022
MUST READ

Your guide to curing a hangover post New Year’s eve

Here are sure shot tips that can help you after a night of binge-drinking on New Year

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 1, 2022 11:25:56 am
hangoverHere's what to do for a hangover (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

After a fun New Year’s eve with friends, many dread the hangover owing to those few extra drinks. Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned one, you can deftly handle hangover troubles with the right advice. So if you are up with a blaring headache this morning (read noon), here are some useful tips that can help you sober up quick.

Hydration, hydration, hydration

After a night of binge-drinking, your body is severely dehydrated and running low on vitamins and nutrients. While water throughout the day is the ideal pick, one of the best-known hangover remedies is to make yourself a glass of lemon juice devoid of sugar. Hydration can also include water-based fruits once you feel like eating.

Also Read |Does alcohol make you gain weight? Here’s what a nutritionist says

Banana is known as the ultimate fruit to cure a hangover. Ever tried one?

This also includes some quick fixes that can help.

As per celebrity nutritionist and gut-biome specialist Munmun Ganeriwal, “prioritising rehydration and detox the next day will get you feeling better”. “Sugarcane, black-seeded raisins, pomegranate, and neera are excellent at liver detoxification and breaking down of toxins. Hence, along with the necessary fluids
to help you replenish and rehydrate, I make use of them while suggesting a hangover remedy plan for my clients,” Ganeriwal, who is also out with her new book The Belly and Brain Diet said in a post on Twitter.

Eat at regular intervals

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

If your stomach is still churning, a good way is to have light soups to stay hydrated as well as filled.

Stay away from caffeine

Stay away from caffeine drinks that tend to dehydrate like coffee and teas. Too much dehydration leads to more nausea.

Light lunch

Rather than going for a heavy lunch, go for a plate of curd rice to soothe your stomach. Khichdi will also help you get your nutrient supply up without aggravating your fragile appetite.

Rest

A good way to recover is to rest as much as possible.

New Year special |Happy New Year 2022: History, importance and why we celebrate New Year’s Day on January 1

Give a break

It is best to avoid alcohol to first recoup and recover. Even if you indulge, you should eat before and afterwards. You can also alternate between an alcoholic beverage and a non-alcoholic one. Start and drink slowly to avoid another hangover!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Tara sutaria
Happy New Year 2022: New Year’s Eve party outfit ideas

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 01: Latest News

Advertisement