Your guide to curing a hangover post New Year’s eve

After a fun New Year’s eve with friends, many dread the hangover owing to those few extra drinks. Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned one, you can deftly handle hangover troubles with the right advice. So if you are up with a blaring headache this morning (read noon), here are some useful tips that can help you sober up quick.

Hydration, hydration, hydration

After a night of binge-drinking, your body is severely dehydrated and running low on vitamins and nutrients. While water throughout the day is the ideal pick, one of the best-known hangover remedies is to make yourself a glass of lemon juice devoid of sugar. Hydration can also include water-based fruits once you feel like eating.

Banana is known as the ultimate fruit to cure a hangover. Ever tried one?

This also includes some quick fixes that can help.

As per celebrity nutritionist and gut-biome specialist Munmun Ganeriwal, “prioritising rehydration and detox the next day will get you feeling better”. “Sugarcane, black-seeded raisins, pomegranate, and neera are excellent at liver detoxification and breaking down of toxins. Hence, along with the necessary fluids

to help you replenish and rehydrate, I make use of them while suggesting a hangover remedy plan for my clients,” Ganeriwal, who is also out with her new book The Belly and Brain Diet said in a post on Twitter.

Eat at regular intervals

If your stomach is still churning, a good way is to have light soups to stay hydrated as well as filled.

Stay away from caffeine

Stay away from caffeine drinks that tend to dehydrate like coffee and teas. Too much dehydration leads to more nausea.

Light lunch

Rather than going for a heavy lunch, go for a plate of curd rice to soothe your stomach. Khichdi will also help you get your nutrient supply up without aggravating your fragile appetite.

Rest

A good way to recover is to rest as much as possible.

Give a break

It is best to avoid alcohol to first recoup and recover. Even if you indulge, you should eat before and afterwards. You can also alternate between an alcoholic beverage and a non-alcoholic one. Start and drink slowly to avoid another hangover!

