Make fresh, halwai-style lauki barfi at home with this recipe

Try making delicious lauki barfi. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

Craving sweets? How about making fresh ones at home rather than buying them from the market? In fact, you will only need some basic ingredients to make them. This time, we bring an easy recipe for making lauki (bottle gourd) barfi at home.

Food blogger Reshu Drolia recently shared the recipe on Instagram. Take a look:

Ingredients

300 g – Lauki (bottle gourd), sliced

⅛ cup – Ghee

1 cup – Coconut, desiccated

200 g – Khoya

1 tsp – Cardamom powder

¾ cup – Sugar

2-3 drops- Green food colour

Dry fruits, chopped

Read| Missing kaju katli? Here’s a simple recipe

Method

*Peel the lauki skin from the slices. Now carefully slice off the white portion. Remove all the seeds. Now grate lauki and keep it in a bowl.

* Using your hands, squeeze out the excess water in the grated lauki. Grind the white portion that you had removed earlier.

* In a pan, heat ghee. Once the ghee melts, add the grated lauki. Add the white portion. Mix and cook on a medium flame for about five to six minutes. Cover it with a lid and cook for another seven to eight minutes.

* After this, remove the lid and saute for a while.

* Once the lauki is cooked completely, add desiccated coconut and mix.

* Add khoya, cardamom powder, and sugar, and mix again on low flame. Cook for five minutes.

* Turn off the flame and add green food colour and chopped dry fruits. Mix well.

* Line a baking tin with baking paper. Add the barfi mixture and spread it out evenly.

* On top of this, add silver leaf or varak. Refrigerate for one hour.

* Take it out after an hour and slice it into small squares. Your lauki barfi is ready.

When are you trying this?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd