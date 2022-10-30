scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Halloween 2022: Bake these gooey cinnamon rolls in just 15 minutes

"You can prepare them a day in advance or weeks. Just freeze and bake them whenever you want," said chef Vineet Bhatia

These delicious rolls will come to your rescue instantly! (Photo: Getty images)

Halloween is just around the corner and as much as we love to dress up in fancy costumes, we definitely would want to devour scrumptious food. And what could be better if it can be prepared in the blink of an eye? Yes, it is possible! As you focus your energy to look your spookiest, try preparing cinnamon rolls, which are not only tasty but can also be made in just 15 minutes.

Have your chef’s hat ready and try this recipe shared by chef Vineet Bhatia. “These are easy to prepare and you can prepare them a day in advance or weeks. Just freeze and bake them whenever you want,” said the chef.

Ingredients

For dough
*100ml / 1/2 cup warm milk
*1 tablespoon sugar
*1 teaspoon dried instant yeast
*Mix together and let it rest for 10 minutes to rise

Now, add the following ingredients

*1 egg
*40g  / 1/4 cup sugar
*45g butter, melted
*1 teaspoon vanilla extract
*220g / 2 cups flour, plus some extra to dust and roll the dough
*1/2 teaspoon salt
*1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Try these delicious cinnamon rolls. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cinnamon butter
*70g / 1/2 cup brown sugar
*1 1/2 tablespoon cinnamon powder
*45g butter, softened
*Whisk all the ingredients together to form a smooth mix

Cream cheese glaze
*60g cream cheese, soft
*30g / 1/8 cup butter, softened
*90g / 1 cup icing sugar
*1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
*Pinch of salt
*Mix together all the ingredients until you get a smooth mix

Method

*To the fermented milk, add the egg, sugar, butter, and vanilla extract, and whip well.
*Add the flour, salt, and cinnamon powder. Mix together to form a dough. Let the dough rest for 1 hour. Make sure the dough should become double in size.
*Now, remove the dough and lightly knock it to deflate it. Dust with flour and roll the dough out to approximately a 15×20 inch rectangle
*Spread the cinnamon butter on the dough, and roll it like a log. If the dough is soft, refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up.
*Cut into 3/5 inch thick roundels, I use a string of dental floss as it’s easier to cut it.
*Grease a cake tin and arrange the cinnamon roll but slightly spaced out.
*Cover and let it rest for 20 minutes, the rolls will rise a bit.
*Bake in a preheated oven at 180C/350F for 25-30 minutes until it is cooked and golden brown.
*Drizzle with cream cheese glaze.

