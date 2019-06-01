Haleem or Daastan-e-Gul: Which Iftar recipe would you like to try?

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Muslim community observes a fast, or roza, from dawn till dusk during which they do not eat food or drink water. They begin their fast after eating a meal before sunrise, and break it with an Iftar meal only after offering their prayers in the evening.

With Ramadan ending next week, as The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) and timeanddate.com has claimed that June 5 will be celebrated as Eid ul-Fitr in India, we bring you some delicious Iftar recipes from Biryani by Kilo that you can enjoy with your family and friends.

Murg Mussallam

Ingredients

1kg – Whole chicken

2 – Green chilies

20 cloves – Garlic

2-3 inches – Ginger

1tsp – Garam masala

1tsp – Turmeric powder

1 cup – Plain yogurt

1tsp – Red chili powder

6 – Cardamom pods (badi elaichi)

10 – Cloves

1 stick – Cinnamon

10 – Peppercorns

1tsp – Cumin seeds

2tsp – Coriander seeds

15 – Almonds (blanched)

12 to 15tbsp – Oil

3 – Large onions (very thinly sliced)

3tbsp – Tomato pureé

2tsp – Salt (or to taste)

Method:

*Put the chicken into a large, deep, non-metallic mixing bowl.

*Grind the green chilies, half the garlic cloves and 1 of the pieces of ginger into a smooth paste in a food processor.

*Mix this paste with the garam masala powder, 3/4 tsp of salt, turmeric powder, yogurt and half of the red chili powder. Mix well to make a marinade for the chicken.

*Pour the marinade over the chicken and mix well to coat the whole chicken completely. Keep aside for later.

*While the chicken is marinating, roast the cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon, badi elaichi, blanched almonds, cumin seeds and coriander seeds in a pan. Stir frequently until the spices begin to turn slightly darker in colour. Take off from heat and allow to cool.

*Now heat 4 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a deep pan on medium heat. When hot, add the sliced onions and the remaining half of the garlic to it. Sauté, stirring frequently, until the onions are pale golden in colour.

*Put the fried onions and garlic into a food processor along with the above-roasted spices and the remaining piece of ginger. Grind to a thick, smooth paste.

*Put the thick gravy in handi along with the marinated whole chicken for dum. We need to put this on dum for 25 minutes.

*Rice made with fried onions go brilliantly with Murg Mussallam!

Haleem

Ingredients:

Desi Ghee (As per requirement)

1 – Mutton boneless

150g – Mix dal

100g – White daliya

2-3 – Green chillies

60g – Tomato

1g – Clove

5g – Green cardamom

1g – Bay leaf

50g – Brown onion

100g – Cashewnut

50g – Chironji

20g – Salt

5g – Red chili powder

10g – Haldi powder

10g – Garam masala

15g – Kitchen King

20g – Chaat masala

2og – Black salt

10g – Coriander powder

Method:

*Add 1/2 tbsp of ginger and garlic paste, half a tsp of salt, red chilli powder, half a tsp of garam masala powder and a pinch of turmeric powder to the mutton. Cook the mix for 25-30 mins. Shred and keep aside.

*Boil the cracked wheat along with urad and chana dal with a tbsp of ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, 2-3 green chillies, and pepper corns in 8-10 cups of water until it’s cooked completely and the water is absorbed. Blend this mix for a few seconds.

*Heat the oil in another container, add whole spices, cooked and shredded lamb, remaining green chillies, half a cup fresh coriander and saute for a 2-3 minutes. Add curd and saute for another 10-15 minutes. Add three cups of water and bring to a boil.

*To this, add the blended wheat and mix well while adding a little ghee as you go. Let it simmer and cook slowly for at least half an hour.

*Serve hot, garnished with fried onions, cashew nuts, lemon wedges and fresh coriander.

Daastan-e-Gul

Ingredients:

1 – Full Cream Milk

Desi ghee (to sautee)

75g – Lauki (bottle gourd)

35g – Gulkand

1og – Whole cashew nuts

10g – Whole almond

Method:

*Sutee the lauki in desi ghee first and then add milk.

*Keep stirring it continuously until the milk evaporates – this will take around 60 -90 minutes.

*Let the halwa cool down.

*Take a glass jar and first make a layer of gulkand, add then add the lauki halwa. Make two layers each.

*Use whole almonds and cashew nuts to garnish, and serve.