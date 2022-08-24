This cooking hack will help make the shape of dahi vadas ‘more definite’

Dahi vada is a well-known street food in India that is enjoyed with an assortment of chutneys and masalas. While this sweet and tangy preparation can make anyone salivate, preparing the perfect vadas can be a little tricky.

As such, Chef Ranveer Brar recently took to Instagram to share a tip on how to get the perfect texture and shape of vadas.

“To make the shape even more definite, add sukha rawa,” he suggested. He, however, added that when making vadas, the most important thing is texture and not shape. For good texture, he suggested keeping the “batter thin and in half stage, and after half-frying it you can also freeze it.”

He further suggested frying the batter until it turns light brown to ensure that the water is all dried up.

Earlier, the chef had shared another tip about mixing baking soda with haldi, suggesting that when making a batter which has baking soda, haldi should not be added to it. “If you want to make the batter yellow, do not add haldi to baking soda as haldi turns red with baking soda,” he said in the video.

