Make hot gulab jamuns with sooji; try this recipe

When it comes to Indian sweets, gulab jamun is one of the first things that come to one’s mind. As much as we may love eating a hot gulab jamun, not many of us would usually imagine making it at home. But making gulab jamun is not so difficult if you follow the recipe correctly.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently showed us how to make gulab jamun with fine sooji or semolina, with a simple recipe that requires just some basic ingredients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

Ingredients

Syrup

4 cups – Sugar

2 cups – Water

A pinch – Saffron strands

A pinch – Cardamom powder

½ – Lemon juice

Dough

2 cups/500 ml – Milk

1 tbsp – Rosewater (optional)

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

1 cup – Sooji (Semolina, fine grain)

2 tbsp – Ghee

A handful – Chopped pista

Method

*Heat a pan and add sugar and water. Mix.

*Add some saffron strands, cardamom powder, and a little lemon juice. Bring the syrup to a boil. Turn off the flame.

*Divide the sugar syrup into two bowls.

*In one of the bowls, add about ¾ cups of water.

Also Read | Make vegan gulab jamuns with just four simple ingredients

Dough

*Heat a pan and add milk. Add little rose water (optional) and cardamom powder and give it a quick boil.

*Add the sooji or semolina bit by bit as you keep stirring the milk.

*Turn off the flame and keep stirring the mixture continuously till it becomes thick.

* Add little ghee and mix to smoothen the mixture.

*Transfer the mixture or dough in a bowl.

*Knead it with a spatula so that it becomes soft and smooth. Make sure it is not cooled completely or it will become dry.

*On a plate, brush little ghee or oil.

*Knead the dough with your hands. Take a small portion and roll it in between your palms into the shape of a gulab jamun.

*You can add a little chopped pista in the gulab jamun and then roll it again. Make sure there are no cracks on the gulab jamun.

Gulab jamun

*Heat cooking oil in a pan on medium to high flame.

*Now add the gulab jamun balls and fry till they turn brown.

*Transfer the fried gulab jamun directly into the sugar syrup that was mixed with water. Soak it for about 30 mins.

*After 30 mins, transfer the gulab jamuns to the thicker syrup bowl.

Excited to try this recipe?