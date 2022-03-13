Would you like to try gulab jamun paratha?

If you are someone with a sweet tooth, you may just like the new gulab jamun paratha that’s been doing the rounds on the internet these days. The sweet paratha made like a regular paratha with the addition of gulab jamuns has the internet divided.

Take a look.

The video captures the man rolling the paratha dough and then stuffing it with two gulab jamuns. Once hot on the tawa, he tops it with sugar syrup.

The video posted by food blogger Sona Negi with the Instagram handle @taste_bird has more than 40 lakh views.

“Sorry for this view. Actually, I am shocked but this turned out to be really good,” said the food blogger.

In reaction to the video, few expressed their wish to try the paratha.

“Too yummy”, wrote one user while another said, “Super tempting”.

Another user commented, “Inspired by puranpoli”.

However, the comments section was soon flooded with remarks on why was there a need for such an “experiment”.

One user remarked, “I lost my appetite”, whereas another said, “Why do people do such wasteful experiments?”

Yet another expressed, “Why? Was there a dearth of vegetables?”

Not long ago, we saw Candy Crush Paratha at Delhi’s famous Paranthewali Gali in which netizens were left amused with the combination of a sweet paratha with savoury accompaniments.

What do you think of this viral dish?

