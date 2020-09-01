Gulab jamun pancake is the latest viral food trend; here’s the recipe

Would you like to try gulab jamun pancakes? (Source: pixabay, manwinder98/Instagram)

Several food trends have emerged in the past few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. As people experimented with their cooking skills to avoid ordering in food, they came up with exciting breakfast options too, from cereals to pancakes. We also saw netizens whip up pancake cereals, combining both.

To top it all, an Indian food enthusiast has come up with an innovative recipe called gulab jamun pancake that is now going viral. Check it out:

How to make gulab jamun pancakes

The food blogger made the pancakes with readymade gulab jamun mixture and added sweet sugary syrup or chashni to it. The batter is made with the gulab jamun mix and water, and the pancakes are then shallow-fried. As for the chashni, blend sugar, water, cardamom powder and rose water to make a sweet syrup. Now pour the syrup on to the pancake and your dish is ready.

Fans of gulab jamun, would you like to have your favourite sweet in the form of pancakes? If yes then you can try this too!

