In the mood for khaman dhokla? Try this easy recipe in kadhai or steamer

A popular Gujarati snack, dhokla is known for its savoury, sweet and spicy flavours. While it can be enjoyed by itself, it goes very well with a hot cup of masala chai. So in case you are in the mood for some dhokla, we have you covered with a super easy recipe. Ditch the traditional dhokla made with rice and chickpeas flour, and try this easy variation using chickpeas and semolina. The mix makes for a healthy combination and and is perfect as evening snack or even light dinner. Here is a quick recipe for khaman dhokla by chef and author Maunika Gowardhan.
GUJARATI KHAMAN DHOKLA Savoury steamed cake with curry leaves, ginger and mustard seeds. You can make a traditional dhokla but when you want something instant this is equally delicious. Served with coriander chutney for dinner tonight. Recipe in my cookbook and below👇🏼 Ingredients (Serves 4) 130gms gram flour 2 tbsp semolina Pinch of turmeric powder 2 green chillies 6gms ginger 1 tbsp lemon juice 1 tbsp sugar salt to taste 150mls water 2 tsp fruit salt/ Eno 1 tbsp vegetable oil for the tadka; 2 tbsp vegetable oil 1 heaped tsp mustard seeds 1 tsp sesame seeds 7-10 curry leaves 80mls warm water 1 tsp sugar 1 tbsp fresh grated coconut 1 tbsp roughly chopped coriander 1. Line a 15cm cake tin with baking parchment and grease the sides with oil. Pound the chillies & ginger to a coarse paste in a mortar & pestle 2. In a bowl sift gram flour, add the semolina, turmeric powder, ginger chilli paste, lemon juice, sugar & salt. Now add water a little at a time and form a thick runny batter. Leave batter to rest for 5 mins 3. Add the Eno stir well. As it starts to form bubbles tip the batter into the greased cake tin. Steam in a sauce pan or steamer for 18-20 minutes on a medium heat with a lid on. Press dhokla lightly to check if it’s ready. It should feel light and fluffy. Prick it with a toothpick all over to form little gaps for the tempered oil to seep through which will keep it moist 4. For the tadka/ tempering; heat the oil in a sauce pan. Add the mustard seeds let them splutter. Now add sesame seeds stir to make sure they colour lightly followed by curry leaves. Add water and sugar. Add the mix all over the dhokla letting it soak for a few minutes. Take it out of the cake tin serve warm garnished with fresh coconut & coriander
This is what she said in an Instagram post: ‘Savoury steamed cake with curry leaves, ginger and mustard seeds. You can make a traditional dhokla but when you want something instant, this is equally delicious. Served with coriander chutney for dinner tonight.’
Ingredients
Serves 4
130 gms – Gram flour
2 tbsp – Semolina
Pinch of turmeric powder
2 – Green chillies
6 g – Ginger
1 tbsp – Lemon juice
1 tbsp – Sugar
Salt to taste
150 ml – Water
2 tsp – Fruit salt/Eno
1 tbsp – Vegetable oil
Tadka
2 tbsp – Vegetable oil
1 tsp – Heaped mustard seeds
1 tsp – Sesame seeds
7-10 – Curry leaves
80 ml – Warm water
1 tsp – Sugar
1 tbsp – Fresh grated coconut
1 tbsp – Roughly chopped coriander
Method
*Line a 15cm cake tin with baking parchment and grease the sides with oil. Simultaneously, pound the chillies and ginger into a coarse paste in a mortar and pestle.
*In a bowl, sift gram flour; add the semolina, turmeric powder, ginger chilli paste, lemon juice, sugar and salt. Now, add water, bit by bit, and form a thick runny batter. Leave it to rest for five minutes.
*Add Eno and stir well. As it starts to form bubbles, pour the batter into the greased cake tin and steam in a sauce pan or steamer for 18-20 minutes on medium heat with lid on. Press dhokla lightly to check if it’s ready. It should feel light and fluffy. Prick it with a toothpick all over to form little gaps for the tempered oil to seep through. This will keep it moist.
*For the tadka/tempering, heat oil in a sauce pan and add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Now add sesame seeds and let them colour a bit. Then add curry leaves, water and sugar. Once done, pour this over the dhokla and let it soak for a few minutes. Take it out of the cake tin and serve warm garnished with fresh coconut and coriander.
