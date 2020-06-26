In the mood for khaman dhokla? Try this easy recipe in kadhai or steamer

Learn the art of making perfect khaman dhokla. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Learn the art of making perfect khaman dhokla. (Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

A popular Gujarati snack, dhokla is known for its savoury, sweet and spicy flavours. While it can be enjoyed by itself, it goes very well with a hot cup of masala chai. So in case you are in the mood for some dhokla, we have you covered with a super easy recipe. Ditch the traditional dhokla made with rice and chickpeas flour, and try this easy variation using chickpeas and semolina. The mix makes for a healthy combination and and is perfect as evening snack or even light dinner. Here is a quick recipe for khaman dhokla by chef and author Maunika Gowardhan.

This is what she said in an Instagram post: ‘Savoury steamed cake with curry leaves, ginger and mustard seeds. You can make a traditional dhokla but when you want something instant, this is equally delicious. Served with coriander chutney for dinner tonight.’

Ingredients

Serves 4

130 gms – Gram flour

2 tbsp – Semolina

Pinch of turmeric powder

2 – Green chillies

6 g – Ginger

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Sugar

Salt to taste

150 ml – Water

2 tsp – Fruit salt/Eno

1 tbsp – Vegetable oil

Tadka

2 tbsp – Vegetable oil

1 tsp – Heaped mustard seeds

1 tsp – Sesame seeds

7-10 – Curry leaves

80 ml – Warm water

1 tsp – Sugar

1 tbsp – Fresh grated coconut

1 tbsp – Roughly chopped coriander

Method

*Line a 15cm cake tin with baking parchment and grease the sides with oil. Simultaneously, pound the chillies and ginger into a coarse paste in a mortar and pestle.

*In a bowl, sift gram flour; add the semolina, turmeric powder, ginger chilli paste, lemon juice, sugar and salt. Now, add water, bit by bit, and form a thick runny batter. Leave it to rest for five minutes.

*Add Eno and stir well. As it starts to form bubbles, pour the batter into the greased cake tin and steam in a sauce pan or steamer for 18-20 minutes on medium heat with lid on. Press dhokla lightly to check if it’s ready. It should feel light and fluffy. Prick it with a toothpick all over to form little gaps for the tempered oil to seep through. This will keep it moist.

*For the tadka/tempering, heat oil in a sauce pan and add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Now add sesame seeds and let them colour a bit. Then add curry leaves, water and sugar. Once done, pour this over the dhokla and let it soak for a few minutes. Take it out of the cake tin and serve warm garnished with fresh coconut and coriander.

