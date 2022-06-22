Guinness alert: The most expensive dessert in the world costs a whopping…

Dessert lovers around the world are always on the lookout for new options to try. They are also willing to loosen their pockets to satiate their taste buds. But, how much is too much when it comes to sweet dishes, and are they willing to sink their teeth into the most expensive dessert in the world?

According to Guinness World Records, the Golden Opulence Sundae, served at Serendipity 3 — a restaurant in New York City — is the most expensive dessert in the world. It costs USD 1000 or INR 78,108 approximately.

The official account of Guinness World Records shared a video explaining what goes into the making of this dessert, and the ingredients are indeed opulent. Get ready to salivate:

First, 23 carat gold leaves are used to line a crystal goblet, which is essentially the container in which the dessert is served. It is believed to be the same goblet that is used in the Vatican. Next, Tahitian vanilla ice cream and Madagascar vanilla are added. Then, there is a topping of the most expensive and rare dark chocolate in the world — which is believed to come from Italy — along with candied fruits from Paris.

Later, a passion fruit-flavoured caviar is added along with a gold-coated sugar flower as finishing touches to the mouth-watering dessert, which looks more like a piece of art than an edible substance.

Netizens have reacted to the video in the most amusing manner; check out these comments:

“So now someone just needs to make this twice as big to beat the record,” someone wrote.

“I can bet a thousand dollars it doesn’t taste all that great,” another person commented.

“I swear, just put a Louis V[uitton] bag on top and call it expensive. Why [are you] making this harder,” another comment read.

Would you like to try this dessert?

