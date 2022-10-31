scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Chef duo breaks Gordon Ramsay’s record for the fastest time to fillet a 10 lb fish; also create largest sushi roll

“This entire sushi roll will now be picked up by my teammates at Farmlink and donated to a homeless shelter in Boston," Nick DiGiovanni said

sushi rollAccording to the records site, the hefty roll measured 2.16 m (7 ft 1 in) and required three hours and a team of eight to prepare (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

Professional chefs, Nick DiGiovanni (USA) and Lynn Davis (Japan), who have a massive following on TikTok, recently broke two Guinness World Records — fastest time to fillet a 10 Ib (4.5 kgs) fish, and the largest sushi roll (width). In Boston, Massachusetts, USA, to attempt the record, the duo created “a gigantic roll weighing about the same as forty-five thousand regular-sized sushi rolls” as per the records site.

The ingredients used were:

2,000 lbs (907.1 kg) of well-seasoned sushi rice
500 lbs (226.7 kg) of sushi-grade salmon
500 lbs (226.7 kg) of fresh cucumbers
Thousands of sheets of nori
Millions of sesame seeds

According to Guinness, the hefty roll measured 2.16 m (7 ft 1 in) and required three hours and a team of eight to prepare.

Also Read |Guinness alert: The largest macaroni and cheese dish weighs…

According to the Guinness site, in an attempt to break Gordon Ramsay’s record of 1 minute five seconds for the fastest time to fillet a 10 lb fish, Nick began slicing and dicing a 10-pound (4.5 kg) salmon. In just 1 minute and 0.29 seconds, the 2019 MasterChef finalist beat Ramsay’s record — by 4.71 seconds.

In order to create the largest sushi roll (width), the duo sought the help of a junior engineering student at Northeastern University to create an inner mould which would temporarily hold the filling ingredients, and an outer support structure to hold the sushi roll together.

Guinness World Records.com Professional chefs-duo Nick DiGiovanni (USA) and Lynn Davis (Japan) with official Guinness World Records adjudicator Andrew Glass (center) (Source: Guinness World Records.com)

Starting with layering 500 pounds of cucumbers, the team stepped into the “giant seven-foot sushi mould, which was lined with a layer of dry ice to keep it cold”.

The site further mentioned that the team continued by packing sushi rice around the edges of the mould to help lock in the ingredients and give the roll a “nice foundation”. It was then topped with oil and vinegar to make the rice taste better and fluff it up a bit. It was garnished with more cucumbers before being adjudged by official Guinness World Records adjudicator Andrew Glass.

Also Read |Massive Ugandan street snack weighing over 200 kg creates Guinness World Record

Speaking with the records site, Nick said that one of the major challenges was to pull out the mould from the middle while keeping the salmon and cucumber in place. The entire team then managed to pull out the mould with the ingredients intact.

With their roll measuring 0.06 metres larger, they beat the previous record set by Daniel Ramirez (Chile) which was 2.10 metres (six feet 6.88 inches). “This entire sushi roll will now be picked up by my teammates at Farmlink and donated to a homeless shelter in Boston,” Nick DiGiovanni said, adding none of the sushi roll would go waste.

