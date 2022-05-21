Guinness alert: World’s largest Scotch egg weighs…

Updated: May 21, 2022 1:04:18 pm
A UK chef has registered a Guinness World Record for creating the world’s largest Scotch egg with a vegetarian outer layer. Can you guess the size? According to the records site, it weighs a whopping 8.341 kg (18 lb 5 oz).
For the unversed, the Scotch egg is known to be a British snack which consists of a hard-boiled egg enclosed in sausage meat, rolled in breadcrumbs, and fried.
Fabulous news! We’ve cracked another @GWR, this time with a mighty vegetarian Scotch egg. Made using our largest seasonal star, the ostrich egg, with a pea, mint and cheddar filling to create a showstopping Scotch egg weighing a hefty 8.3kg. pic.twitter.com/UuTKLy8AH5
The chef Leigh Evans who works for the egg supplier Clarence Court based in Lacock, Wiltshire, took it upon himself to “demonstrate the versatility of their eggs, creating his own recipe of a pea, mint and cheddar Scotch egg”.
Notably, the dish saw Leigh use the largest egg from their collection, a 1.7 kg ostrich egg, along with vegetarian outer ingredients like peas, cheddar cheese, sage and onion, and breadcrumbs as well as various seasonings. The ingredients were all premixed and made into a paste using a food processor.
It was then wrapped around the ostrich egg. Then the whole piece was wrapped in clingfilm and placed in a blast-chiller, to assist in making it robust enough to be safely handled without falling apart, the website reported.
After 30 minutes, it was rolled in semolina and liquid egg, and rolled in panko breadcrumbs.
It was then placed in a tray of pre-heated sunflower oil, basted and placed into the oven for 26 minutes. Next, it was weighed by an independent qualified surveyor. To check that the thickness of the vegetarian outer layer did not exceed the width of the egg as per the Guinness guidelines, the egg was cut in half.
“This was a first for me, having not created anything so large in my cooking career! I always enjoy a challenge, and this was one that I really did enjoy doing. I am delighted to have broken a Guinness World Record (title) and have had enormous fun creating this much-loved picnic staple but glad I got lots of practice in before the judging day!” Chef Leigh told the records site.
After measurement and the certificate presentation, the Scotch egg was taken to the onsite staff restaurant where it was consumed by Clarence Court employees, the record site informed.
