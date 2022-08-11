Guinness alert: The largest macaroni and cheese dish weighs…

August 11, 2022 4:30:12 pm
A super-giant macaroni and cheese weighing 2, 151 kgs (4,742 lb 2.29 oz) has created a new world record! A US-based food company, Schreiber Foods Inc., set the Guinness World Records (GWR) for the largest macaroni and cheese dish on July 29, 2022, to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The employees made the dish outside the Logan manufacturing plant which was then distributed to more than 2,000 people on site, read the Guinness website.
It beat the previous best record of 1,119.91 kg (2,469 lbs) achieved by Cabot Creamery Cooperative and chef John Folse and company (both USA) in Fulton Square in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on September 23, 2010.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
How was it made?
Subscriber Only Stories
According to the records site, the dish was prepared in a matter of 3 hours and 26 minutes. The ingredients included
928.5 kg (2,047 lb) of cooked macaroni
478.53 kg (1,055 lb) of cheese
543.85 kg (1,199 lb) of whole milk
72.57 kg (160 lb) of butter
Brittany Dunn, official adjudicator from GWR verified the record attempt and confirmed the weight of the macaroni and cheese.
The entire process was also overseen by an environmental health scientist and regulator in the food industry for the State of Utah Department of Agriculture and Food who was also on site to ensure food safety.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data to find source of extreme high-energy cosmic particles
Guinness alert: The largest macaroni and cheese dish weighs…
NCW receives sexual harassment complaint against Andhra MP, seeks action from LS speaker
Australia men’s cricket team donate tour prize money to assist Sri Lanka in economic crisis
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, controversial legacy
Two killed in landslide as heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh
From tying rakhis to armed forces personnel to tying the thread on trees, this is how India celebrated Raksha Bandhan
Netizens bowled over by Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘bahut jagah hai’ Instagram video
Three main suspects in Karnataka BJP youth leader’s murder held after two-week hunt
MAH CET 2022: BHMCT admit card released; here’s how to download
Airtel launches Wynk Studio, aims to bring more than 5000 artists onboard by 2024
Kajal Aggarwal and her son pay tribute to SS Rajamouli by recreating scene from Baahubali