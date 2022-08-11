Guinness alert: The largest macaroni and cheese dish weighs…

A super-giant macaroni and cheese weighing 2, 151 kgs (4,742 lb 2.29 oz) has created a new world record! A US-based food company, Schreiber Foods Inc., set the Guinness World Records (GWR) for the largest macaroni and cheese dish on July 29, 2022, to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The employees made the dish outside the Logan manufacturing plant which was then distributed to more than 2,000 people on site, read the Guinness website.

It beat the previous best record of 1,119.91 kg (2,469 lbs) achieved by Cabot Creamery Cooperative and chef John Folse and company (both USA) in Fulton Square in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on September 23, 2010.

How was it made?

The dish was created by the employees (Source: Guinness World Records)

According to the records site, the dish was prepared in a matter of 3 hours and 26 minutes. The ingredients included

928.5 kg (2,047 lb) of cooked macaroni

478.53 kg (1,055 lb) of cheese

543.85 kg (1,199 lb) of whole milk

72.57 kg (160 lb) of butter

Brittany Dunn, official adjudicator from GWR verified the record attempt and confirmed the weight of the macaroni and cheese.

The entire process was also overseen by an environmental health scientist and regulator in the food industry for the State of Utah Department of Agriculture and Food who was also on site to ensure food safety.

