Guinness alert: Man celebrates ‘Big Mac-iversary’ after having eaten one almost every day for 50 years

How often can you eat one type of food? Believe it or not, a man from the United States of America has made it to the Guinness World Records for eating a Big Mac every day for the past 50 years. Sometimes, the McDonald’s hamburger fan, Donald Gorske, eats two Big Macs a day, according to the Guinness website.

In his own words, he thinks the burger is the “best sandwich in the world”. And, May 17, 2022, marked the 50-year anniversary of him eating the burger almost daily barring only eight days in all those years.

He celebrated his milestone at US’ Wisconsin’s local Mc Donald’s at Fond du Lac.

According to the website, on his “Big Mac-iversary”, the very same branch where he first had the Big Mac burger in 1972, put up a sign outside that read “Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs”.

His record for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime was first officially recognised in 1999 at 15,490. Since then, his record has more than doubled. Interestingly, he keeps meticulous details of all the burgers he’s eaten, keeping each individual burger carton and receipt, noted the records site.

While Donald has tried “a couple of different burgers over the years”, none managed to capture his heart like the Big Mac. “I had one Burger King Whopper in 1984 and one Topper double burger in 1984. There are a lot of other burger chains that I have never had the desire to try. I’ll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life,” he told the records site.

