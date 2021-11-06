Healthy eating: Celebrate the festive season with this ‘guilt-free’ sweet recipe

You don’t always need a festival to enjoy a sweet dish. However, these scrumptious sweet delicacies come with an added concern for health and fitness. While many tend to count calories, experts suggest that one should look to enjoy a traditional sweet ‘guilt-free’. If you are still not convinced, you can tweak your traditional recipe into a more fulfilling dish by opting for ingredients that are low on calories, and yet satiating to your sweet tooth.

Here's an exclusive sweet recipe called Jaggery Vermicelli from Simrun Chopra, deep health coach and founder, Nourish with Sim. What more? This sweet dish can be prepared in a jiffy. Take a look at the recipe! Ingredients *1 1/2tbsp – Ghee

*200g – Raw vermicelli (not roasted)

*3 cups – Water

*1 cup – Jaggery

*1/2tsp – Cardamom powder

*6-8 no – Roasted almonds cut into thin bits Method Measure the water and add to a deep bottomed pan and bring to a boil. Once the water starts boiling, add in the jaggery and cook on low flame till it melts completely. Remove and keep aside. In a kadhai, add the ghee and warm it on a low flame. Add in the vermicelli in the kadhai and stir continuously to roast it to a lovely brown colour. Add the jaggery liquid in small batches stirring continuously to ensure it mixes well. Once the liquid jaggery starts bubbling, lower the flame, cover and cook stirring occasionally. Once the liquid is incorporated, taste for sweetness and add more if required. Once all the liquid has been absorbed add in the cardamom powder and 3/4 of the sliced almonds Mix well to incorporate the cardamon powder. Garnish with remaining almonds and serve hot. When are you making it?