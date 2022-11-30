scorecardresearch
‘Consider your mood lifted’ with these gluten-free cookies (recipe inside)

"Consider your mood lifted with these baked paleo & vegan peanut butter chocolate chip cookies," Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness coach, captioned the recipe video

Who can say no to choco-chip cookies? (Photo: Getty images)

There’s no denying that good food (even better if it is dessert) makes everything seem right. So if you’ve had a bad and tiring day, then we have got you covered. That is because, today, we bring to you a healthy cookie recipe —  courtesy of Yasmin Karachiwala — that will not only satiate your sweet tooth but will also definitely lift up your mood. What are you waiting for? Don the chef’s hat and prepare these dairy and vegan-free cookies today!

Ingredients:

*50g almond flour
*2 tbsp coconut flour
*A pinch of pink Himalayan salt
*½ cup coconut sugar
*100 ml creamy peanut butter
*¼ cup vegan chocolate chips

Method:

*In a bowl, add all the ingredients except for the chocolate chips and mix them together.

*Then add the chocolate chips and mix the batter to form a dough.

*Scoop it to place on a tray lined with butter paper, and flatten to a cookie shape.

*Put it in the oven and bake it at 175C for 8-10 minutes. Ready!

Are you ready to try this super-easy and healthy cookie recipe?

