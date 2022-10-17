Guilt-free indulgence: Tonight, enjoy this ‘healthier alternative to Snickers bar’

If you too are looking for a (sweet) way to chase away your Monday blues, we’ve got your back. No, we are not implying that you raid your fridge and have that big bar of chocolate kept there. We are, in fact, here with a special recipe, courtesy of Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness coach, that will not only satiate your sweet tooth but also not hamper your fitness goals. So, are you ready to find out about this magical recipe?

“Sharing my version of a healthier alternative to Snickers bar — Snickers-stuffed dates,” she captioned the post.

Ingredients

*12 Medjool dates

*One-third cup of smooth peanut butter

*One-fourth cup of peanuts chopped

*Half a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

*Pinch of sea salt (optional)

Recipe

*Start by slicing each date lengthwise, and remove the pit.

*Stuff the inside of each date with peanut butter and sprinkle it with the crushed peanuts

*Melt the dark chocolate and drizzle the chocolate over the dates to coat. If you want, you can sprinkle some sea salt (optional).

*Refrigerate the stuffed dates until the chocolate has fully hardened.

Would you like to try this super easy and extremely healthy recipe tonight?

