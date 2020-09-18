Time for some guilt-free indulgence with this no-fry gujiya recipe

Try this easy recipe sans guilt. (Source: MeghnasFoodMagic/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

We all love to indulge once in a while; and with the festive season finally knocking on our doors, all we are looking forward to is delicious sweets and scrumptious treats. But don’t worry, we are not talking about calorie-laden sweets and dishes. In fact, its the opposite. So, if you are looking to cut down on the calories and still enjoy a lovely treat, you must check out this no-fry gujiya recipe.

Here’s what chef Meghna Kamdar from MeghnasFoodKitchen had to say about the recipe: “Let’s ensure you can have this sweet with less guilt, so have used baking (instead of frying) and honey (instead of sugar syrup). Enjoy.”

Here’s the full recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Khoya (mava)

1.5 cup – Maida (plain flour)

2 spoon – Ghee

Water

Dry fruits – Almond, pista

1.5 tbsp – Sugar

Cardamom powder

Honey

2 spoon – Coconut powder

Method

*Take 1 cup mava in a pan and roast till it turns brown.

*Make sure you keep stirring mava so it doesn’t stick to the pan.

*Simultaneously, take a bowl and add 1 cup maida (plain flour), ghee and mix.

*Keep checking mava.

*Add little cold water — 2 spoons at a time — in the maida and ghee mixture and knead into dough.

*Cover the lid and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

*By now, mava should have been roasted well and its colour should have changed. Take out mava in a bowl and let it cool down.

*Once mava cools down, add coconut powder, elaichi powder, chopped pista and almonds, add sugar.

*Mix well. Gujiya filling is ready.

*Now take the maida dough and flatten it like a chapati.

*Cut out roundels using a bowl.

*Take some mava gujiya filling and place it at the center of roundels.

*Apply a little water on the sides and seal the gujiya and with the help of a fork.

*Since we are baking the gujiyas, take parchment paper on a baking tray.

*Pre-heat oven for 10 minutes at 180 degrees.

*Place gujiya in it and bake for 20 minutes.

*Take it out – the colour won’t be too brown as we are baking and not frying.

*Immediately brush honey on the top; you will get the excellent shine.

*Garnish with chopped almonds and pista.

“No frying, no sugar syrup… we have cut down half the calories with this version of gujiya,” mentioned Kamdar.

Would you try?

